Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding.

Published

Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil
This handout picture taken on December 12, 2021 and released by the Brazilian presidency showings a flooded area in Itamaraju, in the south of Bahia State, Brazil, after heavy rains - Copyright AFP Sabah ARAR
This handout picture taken on December 12, 2021 and released by the Brazilian presidency showings a flooded area in Itamaraju, in the south of Bahia State, Brazil, after heavy rains - Copyright AFP Sabah ARAR

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling Saturday to provide relief to residents without alternate housing.

The heavy rains have killed 17 people since November, including the latest death on Thursday, the state’s civil protection agency said.

A total of 4,185 people were seeking shelter, according to data released by the agency on Friday, after the rains struck 19 cities particularly hard, including Guaratinga, Itororo and Coaraci in the state’s south.

The agency reported that a total of 11,260 people had been forced to flee their homes.

The Bahia and federal governments mounted a joint operation on Saturday, in collaboration with other states, to mobilize personnel, aircraft and equipment, as well as provide relief to residents in the flooded areas.

“We are fully mobilized, taking all measures to ensure the necessary support to the victims of the heavy rains that hit Bahia this Christmas,” the state’s governor, Rui Costa, said in a video message.

Flooding and traffic blocks were reported on 17 roads, with some caused by landslides and rockslides, the state’s infrastructure secretary reported.

December rainfall in Bahia’s capital Salvador totaled 250 millimeters (9.8 inches) through Friday, a figure five times the historic average, city officials said.

In this article:bahia, Brazil
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas

Omicron's rise has heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa's arrival overshadowed by Covid restrictions.

19 hours ago
Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

World

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but fewer people attended.

21 hours ago

Life

Flight cancelations in triple digits for the second day of holiday travel

The U.S. sees many flight cancellations on Christmas Day, with numbers swelling to triple digits.

7 hours ago

Tech & Science

James Webb Space Telescope Successfully launched

It's a moment that has been decades in the making. The James Webb Space Telescope successfully launched on Christmas morning.

6 hours ago