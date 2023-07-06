Connect with us

Heatwave warnings remain in effect from coast to coast across Canada

Persistent, intense heat has resulted in weather warnings being issued Thursday from coast to coast in Canada..
Environment Canada extends heat warnings from coast to coast. Source - Akum20, CC SA 4.0
Environment Canada on Thursday issued heat and air quality alerts covering all the provinces and territories – literally from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Southern parts of Ontario and Quebec are entering the third day of a multi-day heat event that could make it feel like 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) when the humidity is factored in.

CTV News is reporting that temperatures should taper off a few degrees by Friday as a cold front moves into the region. A heat warning is also in effect in British Columbia, from the north to the central coast and in the Fraser Canyon area east of Vancouver, and on up to the Fort Liard and Fort Providence regions of the Northwest Territories.

On Canada’s East coast, similarly hot temperatures are expected to start today and stretch into the weekend in New Brunswick, as well as the Churchill Falls region of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Global News.

Scientists have warned that 2023 could see record heat as human-caused climate change, driven largely by the burning of fossil fuels like coal, natural gas, and oil, warmed the atmosphere.

They also noted that La Nina, the natural cooling of the ocean that had acted as a counter, was giving way to El Nino, the reverse phenomenon marked by warming oceans, notes the Toronto Star.

Earth’s average temperature hit another unofficial record high of 17.18 Celsius (64.04 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, matching a record set the day before, and surpassing the previous record set on Monday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

The United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization said in May there was a 98 percent likelihood that one of the next five years, or the five-year period as a whole, would be the warmest on record.

The intense summer heat will elevate the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially as folks host outdoor parties, or head out to cool off at the pool or lake. The hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

