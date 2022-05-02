Heatwave in India and Pakistan tests the limits of human survivability

People cool off at a swimming pool in Lahore as a heatwave hits - Copyright AFP Arif ALI

Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.

At least a billion people suffered through temperatures of 104°F (40°C) or higher from Thursday through Sunday, with many seeing highs of 110°F (43°C) and above, reports Axios.

It isn’t unusual for parts of India and Pakistan to have some cities among the top 10 hottest places in the world, but all those cities are dominating the list right now. The highest temperature recorded on Earth at official weather stations Thursday was 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) in Jacobabad, Pakistan, according to Accuweather.

Generally, April and May are known as the pre-monsoon season and are typically the hottest months of the year. The monsoon season, which brings India much-needed precipitation and cooler temperatures, generally starts in early June over the southern part of the country.

But the region’s heatwave started earlier this year and has been nearly constant in its intensity. The forecast is positive, sort of. The monsoon rains are expected to be 90 percent normal when they arrive.

But looking into the record-breaking weather even further, the average maximum temperature for northwest and central India in April was the highest since records began 122 years ago, reaching 35.9 C (96.62 F) and 37.78 degrees C (100 F), according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), reports CTV News Canada.

This region, including New Delhi, could endure temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Celsius — which means temperatures over 110 and up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit are possible as the intense heat continues.

The pressure pattern being seen right now is associated with La Niña conditions, which are currently presiding over the Pacific, and has persisted longer than expected.

This, along with warm waves coming from the Arctic, has caused heat waves to form, according to Raghu Murtugudde, a climate scientist at the University of Maryland. The current impact of La Niña on the spring and summer seasons in India is completely unexpected, Murtugudde added, reports CNN News.

India is among the countries expected to be worst affected by the impacts of the climate crisis, according to the UN’s climate change authority, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The latest state of the science report from the IPCC in August 2021, noted with “high confidence” that “More intense heat waves of longer durations and occurring at a higher frequency are projected over India.”