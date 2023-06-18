Heat indexes top 120 degrees in Texas with no end in sight

Dangerous humid heat extremes occurring decades before expected. — File photo: U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Josie Walck / Public Domain

A dangerous heat wave in parts of Texas and southern Louisiana is bringing blistering heat and stifling humidity.

Communities from Houston to New Orleans opened cooling centers to bring relief as steamy hot temperatures settled across a broad swath of the U.S. South on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Even though the Lone Star State broke heat records on Thursday and Friday of last week, the forecast for Sunday and the coming week is dire.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories affect more than 40 million people this weekend. The warnings, which are the most dire type of heat alert the National Weather Service issues, extend from the border of Mexico and southwest Texas to the border of southern Louisiana and Mississippi, the Washington Post is reporting.

Population centers in the warning zone include Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Galveston, and Lufkin in Texas and New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Alexandria in Louisiana.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service cautioned.

A deadly tornado rated EF3 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale, killed three people in the town of Perryton, located in the Texas Panhandle, on Thursday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited Perryton on Saturday.

“I’ve seen more tornadoes than I can count. I’ve never seen the level of decimation to a town, as I’ve seen today,” Abbott said at a news conference in Perryton on Saturday. He promised state funds through a disaster declaration he signed this weekend.

W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, warned that more severe weather was forecast for the area late Saturday, bringing rain, high winds, and possibly more tornadoes.

What is a Heat Index?

“What’s really going is the humidity,” said Allison Prater, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fort Worth, Texas. “That’s making the heat index, or the ‘feels like’ temperature really skyrocket.”

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

In this case, the human body must be able to perspire and evaporate that heat. This is a means of cooling off. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature.

However, when the atmospheric moisture content (i.e. relative humidity) is high, the rate of evaporation from the body decreases. In other words, the human body feels warmer in humid conditions. The opposite is true when the relative humidity decreases because the rate of perspiration increases. The body actually feels cooler in arid conditions.

There is a direct relationship between the air temperature and relative humidity and the heat index, meaning as the air temperature and relative humidity increase (decrease), the heat index increases (decreases).

It surprises many people to learn that the heat index values in the chart above are for shady locations. If you are exposed to direct sunlight, the heat index value can be increased by up to 15°F. As shown in the table below, heat indices meeting or exceeding 103°F can lead to dangerous heat disorders with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity in the heat.