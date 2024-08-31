Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Health official says polio vaccine campaign begins in war-torn Gaza

AFP

Published

A nurse administers polio vaccine drops to a Palestinian child at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on August 31, 2024
A nurse administers polio vaccine drops to a Palestinian child at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on August 31, 2024 - Copyright AFP Oli SCARFF
A nurse administers polio vaccine drops to a Palestinian child at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on August 31, 2024 - Copyright AFP Oli SCARFF

A health official said a polio vaccination campaign had begun in Gaza on Saturday after the war-torn territory recorded its first case of the disease in a quarter of a century.

Local health officials along with the UN and NGOs “are starting today the polio vaccination campaign in the central region”, Moussa Abed, director of primary health care at the Gaza health ministry, told AFP.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that Israel had agreed to a series of three-day “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza to facilitate vaccinations, though officials had earlier said the campaign was expected to start on Sunday.

After beginning in central Gaza, vaccines are set to be administered in southern Gaza and then in northern Gaza. 

The campaign, which involves two doses, aims to cover more than 640,000 children under 10.

Michael Ryan, WHO deputy director-general, told the UN Security Council this week that 1.26 million doses of the oral vaccine had been delivered in Gaza, with another 400,000 still to arrive

The Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry said earlier this month that tests in Jordan had confirmed polio in an unvaccinated 10-month-old baby from central Gaza.

Poliovirus is highly infectious, and most often spread through sewage and contaminated water — an increasingly common problem in Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war drags on.

The disease mainly affects children under the age of five. It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal.

Bakr Deeb told AFP on Saturday that he brought his three children — all under 10 — to a vaccination point despite some initial doubts about its safety.

“I was hesitant at first and very afraid of the safety of this vaccination,” he said.

“After the assurances of its safety, and with all the families going to the vaccination points, I decided to go with my children as well, to protect them.”

Abed, the health official, stressed on Saturday that the vaccine was “100 percent safe”. 

The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 which resulted in the deaths of 1,199 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed at least 40,691 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

Incessant Israeli bombardment has also caused a major humanitarian crisis and devastated the health system.

In this article:Conflict, Gaza, Health, Israel, Palestinians
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order

Brazil was on Friday facing a shutdown of the social media platform X after billionaire Elon Musk refused an order by a Supreme Court...

16 hours ago
A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field

Business

Op-Ed: Your AI reputation — Another fine mess, and extremely dangerous

Look after your AI reputation, because it can destroy you.

12 hours ago
Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988 Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988

Entertainment

Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Basel will host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest after being chosen ahead of Geneva on Friday to stage the 69th edition.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

New drug designed to stop migraines before a headache starts

Researchers found that as early as two hours post-medication, people who took the drug were 73 percent more likely to report that they had...

14 hours ago