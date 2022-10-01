Connect with us

Head of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seized by Russians

The nuclear company says Russian troops stopped Ihor Murashov’s car, blindfolded him, and took him to an undisclosed location.
Zaporizhzhia has been cause for mounting concern since it was seized by Russian troops in the opening weeks of the war. — © AFP
The BBC is reporting that the abduction took place as Murashov’s car was on its way from the facility to the nearby town of Enerhodar at about 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Friday.

He was then blindfolded and is believed to have been taken to a prison facility in Enerhodar, Enerhoatom’s president Petro Kotin, told the BBC. Russia has not commented.

Kotin said he had appealed to the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to take “all possible immediate actions to urgently free” Murashov, according to Reuters.

Asked by Reuters for comment, a spokesperson for the IAEA said: “We have contacted Russian authorities and are requesting clarifications.” Later on Saturday the IAEA said it had been informed by Russian authorities that Murashov was being held for questioning.

A UN delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency recently visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for an inspection after it has been under Russian control for months
A UN delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency recently visited the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for an inspection after it has been under Russian control for months – Copyright POOL/AFP Yui Mok

“The IAEA sought clarification from the Russian authorities and has been informed that the director-general of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was temporarily detained to answer questions,” a spokesperson said without elaborating.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is occupied by Russian forces, although Ukrainian technicians continued running it, and is located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally, reports CBC Canada News.

Mr. Kotin also told the BBC that representatives of Russia’s nuclear state company Rosatom had visited the plant “just two days ago”. They said the power plant would be transferred from Ukrainian control to Rosatom’s control in line with the annexation of the region.

Kotin said he believed the move to kidnap Mr. Musharov was an attempt to try and get him to accept the transfer of the power plant from Ukraine to Russia.

