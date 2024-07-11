Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Hardly anything’ will deter Israel’s Gaza war: S.Africa judge on ICJ case

AFP

Published

(From L) Judge Nawaf Salam, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf and Judge Georg Nolte attend a hearing at the International Court of Justice as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague in May 2024
(From L) Judge Nawaf Salam, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf and Judge Georg Nolte attend a hearing at the International Court of Justice as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague in May 2024 - Copyright Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies/AFP -
(From L) Judge Nawaf Salam, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf and Judge Georg Nolte attend a hearing at the International Court of Justice as part of South Africa's request on a Gaza ceasefire in The Hague in May 2024 - Copyright Satellite image ©2024 Maxar Technologies/AFP -
Gregory WALTON

A leading South African judge said on Thursday that “hardly anything” will deter Israel’s Gaza offensive, but Pretoria’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice remains vital to highlight the dire situation.

South Africa’s case brought in December 2023 alleges that Israel’s Gaza offensive, launched in retaliation for an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel, breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. Israel has strongly denied the accusation. 

In an interview with AFP, Nambitha Dambuza, a judge of appeal in the Supreme Court of South Africa, lamented that Israel faces few constraints in prosecuting its war.

“The cause of the state concerned, Israel, is so deep and they’re convinced they’re in the right and they know there’s hardly anything that’s going to happen if they continue with their conduct,” Dambuza said. 

“Accountability can be a choice among states and I’m not saying all states are the same. Some are more sensitive to pressure, and they might adjust their conduct accordingly, but others will not,” added Dambuza who was in New York for the UN’s High Level Political Forum.

South Africa’s case, which Spain said last month it would join along with several Latin American nations, has resulted in several rulings against Israel. 

Last month the ICJ ordered Israel to ensure “unimpeded access” to UN-mandated investigators to look into allegations of genocide.

In a ruling on January 26, the ICJ also ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent acts of genocide during its military operation in Gaza.

South Africa has gone to the ICJ several times arguing that the dire humanitarian situation means the court should issue further fresh emergency measures.

– ‘Bring pressure’ –

On May 24, the court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the city of Rafah and keep open the key border crossing there for unhindered humanitarian aid.

It also called for the unconditional release of hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas during its October 7 assault that sparked the war.

While ICJ rulings are legally binding, the court has no concrete means to enforce them. Dambuza said that even bringing the case publicized the situation and drew attention to the alleged violations.

“It did bring pressure,” she said. “Although the process didn’t result in any tangible relief… putting these issues out in the public, society gets to see justice — or attempts at justice.”

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The militants also seized hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 38,345 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.t

Turning to ecological problems, Dambuza, chair of the Africa Judicial Network on Environmental Law, called for an international environmental court to be set up.

She also said traditional courts, which are run by community leaders and are common in rural South Africa, had an important role to play in adjudicating environmental disputes globally.

In this article:Conflict, ICJ, Israel, Palestians, Safrica
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI moves into defense in Australia — The piece of string just got a lot longer

If you remember a few years ago the big hoo-ha about “no robots in warfare”, you can see how that panned out.

17 hours ago
More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city

World

Eastern religions join call for ethical AI

Sect leaders from major Eastern religions signed on to a Vatican-led code for AI ethics that also includes major tech companies.

17 hours ago
C. Thomas Howell C. Thomas Howell

Entertainment

C. Thomas Howell of ‘The Outsiders’ talks ‘Take the Reins,’ music, and the digital age

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell ("The Outsiders") chatted about his song "Take the Reins," music, and being a part of the digital age.

8 hours ago
Dr. Bill Dorfman Dr. Bill Dorfman

Life

Dr. Bill Dorfman talks inspirations and about being a dentist in the digital age

Dr. Bill Dorfman (ABC's "Extreme Makeover" and "The Doctors" on CBS) chatted about being a cosmetic dentist in the digital age.

5 hours ago