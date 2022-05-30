Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

Published

Australia's opposition has elected Peter Dutton -- a former police office and defense minister -- as its new leader
Australia's opposition has elected Peter Dutton -- a former police office and defense minister -- as its new leader - Copyright POOL/AFP LUKAS COCH
Australia's opposition has elected Peter Dutton -- a former police office and defense minister -- as its new leader - Copyright POOL/AFP LUKAS COCH

Australia’s conservatives elected hardliner and China hawk Peter Dutton as the country’s new opposition leader Monday, an outcome many will see as a lurch to the right for his party.

Dutton came out swinging after accepting the top spot, saying the country’s newly elected Labor government was not “ready to govern and we are already seeing their inexperience on display”.

He promised his party will go to the next election, due in 2025, with a plan to “clean up Labor’s inevitable mess”.

Elected unopposed, Dutton inherits a Liberal party decimated by Australia’s May 21 election, when many of its long-time voters swung to independent candidates who promised action on climate change.

The new opposition leader will have to rebuild his shattered party and try to unite its fiercely divided moderate and conservative wings, with climate a key sticking point.

Dutton described himself Monday as “a very passionate believer” in Australia’s need for an “appropriate response” to emissions reduction.

A former police officer, Dutton made a name for himself in politics with tough talk and a penchant for headline-grabbing commentary.

As defence minister, he often likened China’s expansionist ambitions to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

“The only way you can preserve peace is to prepare for war,” he said at the time.

“The issue of China under President Xi is the biggest issue our country will face in our lifetime,” he said Monday.

He also expressed regret for his decision to boycott a national apology to Aboriginal Australians forcibly separated from their families.

At the time he believed “the apology should be given when the problems were resolved and the problems are not resolved”, Dutton said, citing the welfare issues many Indigenous Australians face.

Dutton and his allies in the Liberal party have sought to play down his right-wing past since the election, saying Australians will see his softer side.

The new opposition leader said Monday his policies would be “squarely aimed at the forgotten Australians, in the suburbs, across regional Australia”.

Ousted Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who stepped down from the Liberal leadership after the election drubbing, offered his “full support” to Dutton on Monday.

Australia’s newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week praised Dutton, saying he had a better relationship with him than Morrison.

“Peter Dutton has never broken a confidence that I’ve had with him,” Albanese said.

In this article:Australia, Election, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's President Zelensky visits the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to Kharkiv region.

3 hours ago
Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance

World

Nepal flight missing with 22 on board

A passenger plane with 22 people on board went missing in Nepal on Sunday.

20 hours ago
A week of Russian advances across Ukraine's eastern front have left a trail of destruction in towns like Bakhmut and Soledar A week of Russian advances across Ukraine's eastern front have left a trail of destruction in towns like Bakhmut and Soledar

World

Market day on Ukraine front charts Russia’s advance

The Russians have crept up to Ukraine's historic salt mining centre in a pincer movement that threatens to ensnare some of its toughest troops.

20 hours ago

Business

Despite some sharp wage rises, low-paid US workers have far to go

Fast-food employees in Manhattan demonstrating for a wage of $20 an hour: a demand unthinkable before the Covid-19 pandemic.

8 hours ago