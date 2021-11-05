Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Half the world’s fossil fuel assets may be worthless by 2036 in a net-zero transition

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets will be worthless by 2036 under a net-zero transition.

Published

COP26: Host Britain has said it is seeking an international agreement to end coal power. — © AFP
COP26: Host Britain has said it is seeking an international agreement to end coal power. — © AFP

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets will be worthless by 2036 under a net-zero transition. This could mean a fossil fuel asset crash in the amount of $11 trillion.

Countries that are slow to decarbonize will suffer, reports The Guardian, but early movers will profit; according to a new study that finds that renewables and freed-up investment will more than make up for the losses to the global economy.

The new study, Reframing incentives for climate policy action, was published on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the journal, Nature Energy.

The study highlights the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand, which is estimated to leave $11 – $14 trillion in so-called stranded assets – infrastructure, property, and investments where the value has fallen so steeply they must be written off.

Lead author, Jean-Francois Mercure of the University of Exeter, said the shift to clean energy would benefit the world economy overall, however, this shift must be handled carefully to avoid “regional pockets of misery and possible global instability.”

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26
China faces a struggle to wean itself off coal, which fuels nearly 60 percent of its economy – Copyright AFP Bertha WANG

“In a worst-case scenario, people will keep investing in fossil fuels until suddenly the demand they expected does not materialize and they realize that what they own is worthless. Then we could see a financial crisis on the scale of 2008,” he said, reports the Free Press Journal.

The study notes that as already seen at COP26, there will be challenges to reaching net-zero, particularly with the oil and gas exporters, Russia and Brazil.

They will likely try to slow down the transition as they have done at previous climate meetings, while those most likely to gain – such as the fuel-importing EU – are pushing for faster action.

The study also illustrates how a drop in demand for oil and gas before 2036 will reshape the geopolitical landscape. Looking at current investments and government commitments, reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 will make renewable energy more efficient, cheaper, and stable, while fossil fuels will be hit by more price volatility.

That price volatility will likely include carbon assets, such as oil or coal reserves, basically left unburned, as well as the machinery stranded, and no longer able to produce value to its owners.

Canadian oil sands producers form alliance to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050
A Canadian Natural Resources facility in Alberta’s oil sands region. Image – jasonwoodhead23 CC SA 2.0

Mentioned in this context are the Canadian oil-sands, U.S. shale, and the Russian Arctic, as well as the deep offshore wells in Brazil and elsewhere. North Sea oil is also relatively expensive to extract and likely to be hit when demand falls.

Conversely, current oil, gas, and coal importers like the EU, Japan, India, and South Korea, will end up with hefty economic dividends from the transition because they will be able to use the money they save on overseas fuel purchases to invest in their own countries – using the money for renewables, modernizing infrastructure, creating jobs and improving energy independence.

As for the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, the U.S., and China – it may be a bit more complicated, owing to their diverse economies with both fossil fuel assets and big renewable sectors.

Bottom line? There is evidence confirming that the transformation of energy systems is well underway, so it would be economically detrimental to continue investing in fossil fuels.

In this article:Fossil fuels, net-zero transition, price volatility, Renewables, stranded assets, world economies
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: Youngkin’s Virginia win seen as a roadmap for 2022 midterm elections

Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's election could serve as a "grim warning" to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

21 hours ago

World

Biden calls for tightening up of federal security

This shows that the U.S. Government is taking cyber security seriously.

6 hours ago
Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef Australia to challenge UNESCO downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

World

Coral bleaching impacts 98% of Great Barrier Reef: study

Coral bleaching has affected 98 percent of Australia's Great Barrier Reef since 1998, leaving a fraction of the reef system untouched.

22 hours ago
Thailand reopens: what you need to know Thailand reopens: what you need to know

Life

Covid-19 cases breaking records across Europe

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions - Copyright AFP/File Romeo GACADThe World Health...

5 hours ago