Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Half of Kyiv residents still without electricity after strikes

AFP

Published

Millions of Ukrainians spent Thursday without power
Millions of Ukrainians spent Thursday without power - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC
Millions of Ukrainians spent Thursday without power - Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC

Nearly half of Kyiv residents were still without electricity Friday, the Ukrainian capital’s mayor said, two days after Russian strikes battered the country’s already struggling energy grid.

“A third of houses in Kyiv already have heating and specialists continue to restore it. Half of consumers are still without electricity,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“During the day, energy companies plan to reconnect electricity for all consumers on an alternating basis,” he wrote on Telegram, as temperatures approached freezing.

The head of national electricity operator Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said repair work was ongoing across the country and that the grid had already “passed the most difficult stage” after the most recent attacks.

Millions of Ukrainians spent Thursday without power, after Russia earlier fired around 70 missiles and launched attack drones at water and electricity facilities across the country.

The systematic Russian attacks have been denounced by Ukraine’s allies as a “war crime” and come in the wake of a string of military setbacks for Russia on the frontlines.

Moscow has said it is only targeting military-linked infrastructure and blamed Kyiv for the impact the blackouts have had on civilians, saying Ukraine can end that suffering by agreeing to Russian demands.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Security expert on AirAsia ransomware attack

The ransomware attack on AirAsia serves as a sobering reminder of the growing threat to critical infrastructure globally.

4 hours ago
It took the team from the Loria research lab six months to crack the letter's code It took the team from the Loria research lab six months to crack the letter's code

Tech & Science

Emperor Charles V’s secret code cracked after five centuries

Researchers has cracked a five century-old code which reveals a rumoured French plot to kill the Holy Roman Emperor.

16 hours ago
Soldiers are battling trench foot while the rain and snow have turned roads to mud on the frontline of eastern Ukraine Soldiers are battling trench foot while the rain and snow have turned roads to mud on the frontline of eastern Ukraine

World

Power cuts and trench foot: winter bites on Ukraine’s Donbas front

Fighting on the front is only getting colder and more wet as the first snows have dusted the area.

16 hours ago
EU energy ministers are discussing a proposal to set a cap on gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour EU energy ministers are discussing a proposal to set a cap on gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour

Business

Gas price cap divides EU energy ministers’ meeting

EU energy ministers are discussing a proposal to set a cap on gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour - Copyright AFP/File Charly...

23 hours ago