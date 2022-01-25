Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Half a dozen dead’ in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

Published

Cameroon's Olembe stadium has a capacity of 60,000
Cameroon's Olembe stadium has a capacity of 60,000 - Copyright AFP Daniel Beloumou Olomo
Cameroon's Olembe stadium has a capacity of 60,000 - Copyright AFP Daniel Beloumou Olomo
Emmanuel BARRANGUET

A crush outside a Cameroon stadium where the host nation qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Monday left at least half a dozen people dead and injured, according to Cameroonian state television.

Crowds attempted to enter Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1.

Although the stadium’s capacity of 60,000 has been limited over coronavirus fears, the cap of 60 percent is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions play.

Tournament organisers had earlier confirmed to AFP that casualties had been recorded without providing further details.

“A crush at the entrance to the Olembe Stadium” caused “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured”, reported Cameroon’s state broadcaster CRTV.

Earlier, Africa Cup of Nations organising committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue told AFP: “There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident”.

The Confederation of African Football, which runs the continent’s flagship competition, said it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired”.

In a statement online, the organisation said it had sent its secretary general to “visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde”. 

It added it was in “constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee”.

On the pitch, before news of the incident emerged, Cameroon sealed their place in the last eight of a tournament they are desperate to win.

The Indomitable Lions are now due to play Gambia in the quarter-finals this weekend in Douala.

The Comoros side had qualified for the last 16 in their first-ever appearance at the Cup of Nations.

– Deadly crowding –

Previously, overcrowding at football matches has resulted in scores of deaths.

Thousands of fans in the Egyptian capital Cairo in 2015 attempted to enter a stadium to watch a game, triggering panic as police fired tear gas and birdshot and resulting in 19 dead.

In April 2001, 43 people died in a stampede at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park stadium during a game between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

And in Guatemala in October 1996, 90 people were killed in a crush during a World Cup qualification match between the host nation and Costa Rica at an overpacked stadium.

In this article:2021, 2022, Accident, afr, cameroon, CMR, fbl
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq Washington wants Julian Assange to face trial for WikiLeaks' publication in 2010 of classified military documents relating to the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

World

UK court to rule on Assange extradition case

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will learn Monday whether he can appeal to Britain’s Supreme Court against a High Court ruling.

21 hours ago
US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year US drug overdoses top 100,000 in pandemic year

Life

Op-Ed: America’s trashy drugs – Ice and Fentanyl don’t even need to kill you

If all this very basic information makes the point that these drugs are truly bad, that was the good news. The news for users...

23 hours ago
Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21 Supporters of Yemen's Huthi rebels march in the capital Sanaa carrying a mock rocket on January 21

World

Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday.

19 hours ago

Life

Canadian truckers against government’s vaccine mandates join ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ heading to Ottawa

Semi trucks drive along Interstate 70 near Booneville, Missouri on Nov. 1, 2011. KOMUnews/Anna Burkart. CC SA 2.0.Hundreds of B.C. truckers took to the...

6 hours ago