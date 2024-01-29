Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Haiti govt still hopeful after ruling against Kenya support mission

AFP

Published

Haitian police arrest a man in the Turgeau commune of Port-au-Prince during gang-related violence in April 2023
Haitian police arrest a man in the Turgeau commune of Port-au-Prince during gang-related violence in April 2023 - Copyright AFP Richard PIERRIN
Haitian police arrest a man in the Turgeau commune of Port-au-Prince during gang-related violence in April 2023 - Copyright AFP Richard PIERRIN

Haiti’s government said Sunday it remains hopeful for a “swift and positive outcome,” after a Kenyan court ruled against Nairobi’s plan to deploy police officers to support the troubled island nation’s security forces.

The ruling on Friday has thrown into doubt the future of a UN-backed multinational force long sought by Haiti’s government, which has pleaded for international help to confront its spiraling security crisis.

Kenya’s government had previously said it was ready to provide up to 1,000 personnel, an offer welcomed by the United States and other nations that had ruled out putting their own forces on the ground.

The government of Haiti said in a statement Sunday that it was “following developments in Kenya and expects a swift and positive outcome.”

It added that it would “like to thank the many countries that have come forward to offer various types of aid to restore order and security as soon as possible.” 

The Kenyan government has vowed to challenge the high court ruling.

Kenyan President William Ruto has described his country’s undertaking as a “mission for humanity,” in step with its long record of contributing to peacekeeping missions abroad.

The Western hemisphere’s poorest nation, Haiti has been in turmoil for years, with armed gangs taking over parts of the country and unleashing brutal violence, leaving the economy and public health system in tatters.

The 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the country further into chaos. No elections have taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant.

The multinational mission — initially approved for one year — had envisioned Kenyan police on the offensive with their Haitian counterparts, who are outnumbered and outgunned by gang members.

The UN Security Council approved the mission in early October.

In the statement, Haiti urged its citizens “to remain calm, to support our security forces and not to allow themselves to be intimidated by disinformation campaigns and threats of violence.”

In this article:Court, Haiti, Kenya, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Alaska Airlines is pictured along with other 737 aircraft at Renton Municipal Airport A Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Alaska Airlines is pictured along with other 737 aircraft at Renton Municipal Airport

Business

Boeing exec apologizes over MAX 9 problem, promises fixes

A top Boeing executive has apologized for the problems highlighted by the mid-flight blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines.

21 hours ago
The importance of the role of Finnish president has increased following tensions with neighbouring Russia The importance of the role of Finnish president has increased following tensions with neighbouring Russia

World

Finland elects president amid tensions with Russia

The importance of the role of Finnish president has increased following tensions with neighbouring Russia - Copyright Lehtikuva/AFP Heikki SaukkomaaAnna HOLLINGSWORTHFinns head to the...

22 hours ago
A family stands on a rooftop opposite a building damaged by Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip A family stands on a rooftop opposite a building damaged by Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

World

UN agency in Gaza under fire after Oct 7 involvement claims

A family stands on a rooftop opposite a building damaged by Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip - Copyright AFP Brendan...

20 hours ago

World

Activists splash soup on glass-protected Mona Lisa in Paris: AFP

Two protesters hurled soup at the bullet-proof glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" in Paris, demanding the right to food.

11 hours ago