Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Haiti ex-president Aristide being treated for Covid in Cuba

Published

Haiti ex-president Aristide being treated for Covid in Cuba
Former Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide (C) greets supporters at the entrance of his home in Port-au-Prince, on September 30, 2015 - Copyright AFP/File Biju BORO
Former Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide (C) greets supporters at the entrance of his home in Port-au-Prince, on September 30, 2015 - Copyright AFP/File Biju BORO

Haitian ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, who is battling Covid-19 at the age of 68, has arrived in Cuba for medical treatment, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise has announced.

On Twitter late Thursday, Moise wished Aristide “a prompt recovery” and said the Haitian embassy in Cuba would provide him with “all the necessary assistance.”

The Haitian embassy in Cuba would not confirm Aristide’s arrival to AFP, and the Cuban government generally does not comment on these types of visits.

Haitian media has reported that Moise had sought a diplomatic passport for the former head of state for humanitarian reasons.

Aristide became Haiti’s first democratically elected president in 1991.

But just months later, that same year, he was ousted in a bloody military coup led by General Raoul Cedras. He returned to power in 1994 when the United States sent in troops to drive Cedras out.

But Aristide was again forced out in 2004 under threat of another armed insurrection, popular demonstrations and pressure from the United States and France, going into exile in South Africa.

He returned to Haiti in 2011.

In this article:

You may also like:

Indigenous boarding schools - Assimilation or cultural genocide? Indigenous boarding schools - Assimilation or cultural genocide?

Life

Indigenous boarding schools — Assimilation or cultural genocide?

More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada.

17 hours ago
China Rover Mars China Rover Mars

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China planning multiple manned Mars missions 2033-41… but?

Let's hope America versus China in space doesn't turn into yet another useless catfight. This world is too small for it, and Mars isn't...

10 hours ago
Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked graves at indigenous school Canada shaken by new discovery of 751 unmarked graves at indigenous school

World

Canada shaken by discovery of 751 unmarked graves at indigenous school

The discovery of unmarked graves at a former residential school for indigenous children in Canada's Saskatchewan province follows a similar relevation in British Columbia...

22 hours ago
Fiji says Covid-19 now widespread as cases spike Fiji says Covid-19 now widespread as cases spike

World

Fiji says Covid-19 now widespread as cases spike

Health officials in Fiji have admitted that Covid-19 transmission is widespread but authorities continue to reject calls for a nationwide lockdown - Copyright AFPFiji...

17 hours ago