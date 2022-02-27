Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Guns, blasts and smiles in Kyiv under military curfew

Men with long guns peered out of slow-moving cars Sunday after a night of booms and gunfire under Kyiv’s state-of-war curfew.

Published

Only a few braved a cerfew imposed by shoot-on-sight orders on the fourth day of Russia's assault on Kyiv. — © AFP
Only a few braved a cerfew imposed by shoot-on-sight orders on the fourth day of Russia's assault on Kyiv. — © AFP
Dmitry ZAKS

Men with long guns peered out of slow-moving cars Sunday after a night of booms and gunfire under Kyiv’s state-of-war curfew — imposed with shoot-on-sight orders.

There was growing sense of a city under siege among the city’s three million residents — or at least those who had still had not fled — fearful of coming under fire from either the Russians or their own security forces.

“What can you do?” Olena Vasylyaka asked, while dashing from her top-floor apartment to a basement sheltering her son and a few dozen neighbours.

“Of course we suffer. But it’s fine, that’s our life now,” the 50-year-old said. “The sense of shock is wearing off.”

Soldiers told AFP they were just as worried about a covert infiltration by disguised Russian soldiers as they were of the mortars and Grad missiles the Kremlin’s army is lobbing at Kyiv.

The city imposed its curfew to clear the streets and make any such undercover invasion less likely.

he empty streets of Kyiv are filled with soldiers enforcing a military cerfew. — © AFP

But it has added to a sinister sense of paranoia on Kyiv’s near deserted streets.

The night began with cracks of gunfire — a sign of either soldiers firing warning shots at pedestrians or of actual fighting on the streets.

Ambulances raced across some avenues and armed men in olive uniforms filled unmarked cars driving at a crawl.

Birds chirped in the still sunshine, then scattered from a thumping boom or the occasional cracks of gunfire.

Flora Stepanova took it all in serenely while smoking a cigarette in the middle of an empty park in a city under military curfew.

“I can’t say I’m not afraid. Of course it’s a little dangerous,” the 41-year-old said, with an odd smile.

“But I think if you are careful and look around, it’s safer than staying in front of a TV and watching the news all day, because that will drive you crazy.”

– ‘We are the coolest’ –

A few dozen took shelter in a basement that one housed a bookshop and cafe. — © AFP

And yet an odd sense of pride is also filling Kyiv that the city has still not been invaded.

“We like our army,” Olena’s 23-year-old son Oleg said down in the basement.

“We love them because they are doing things that were not expected of them. They are doing so much,” he beamed, proudly.

“We are the coolest nation in the world.”

Yet the young man shows signs of strain and worry.

His little drawing book — a personal passion — is filled anxious-looking swirls that help him take his mind off things.

The basement is filled with families who dart quick glances at their phone screens while stretched out on floor mats and sofas.

– ‘Calm and awful’ –

The streets above them featured often surreal scenes of a men strutting with assault rifles and couples carrying plastic bags full of emergency supplies.

One Ukrainian territorial defence soldier patrolled the streets wearing a Guy Hawks mask. — © AFP

One street was guarded by a soldier and an armed man who inexplicably covered the back of his head with a Guy Fawkes mask — the symbol of the hacktivist group Anonymous.

A man smoked a cigarette outside a closed bank. A few armed men inspected the trunk of a family car a few steps away from him.

One dangerously swerving car raced down an empty boulevard before screeching to a halt and inexplicably racing back.

Its driver tossed out a full block of cigarettes to a few reporters and then sped off without barely uttering word.

He was soon followed by policemen and a few armoured vehicles trying to clear the streets.

“Everything is calm and everything is awful,” a smoking man who identified himself only as Yuriy — for personal security reasons — said from his balcony.

“Who has it easy now? This is war.”

In this article:Conflict, Kyiv, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: An angry Putin threatens the world in a bizarre, irrational, and disturbing speech

Photo: © AFPIn a speech earlier Friday, as Russian troops were entering Kyiv from the north, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to resist...

17 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The West is looking very bad. What’s the next total failure?

Ukraine’s current situation proves the degeneracy of Western politics.

16 hours ago
Berlin said it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air missiles to help Ukraine's army Berlin said it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air missiles to help Ukraine's army

World

Germany to send weapons to Ukraine in policy reversal

Germany dramatically ramped up its backing for Ukraine's battle against Russia, approving weapons deliveries for Kyiv in a policy U-turn.

19 hours ago

World

‘Russia out!’ Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine

Moscow's invasion has sparked global outcry and prompted punishing sanctions from the West, including some against Putin himself. 

22 hours ago