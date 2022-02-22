Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Gunman takes people hostage at Amsterdam Apple store

A man with a firearm walked into an Apple store in central Amsterdam late Tuesday and was holding people hostage, police said.

Published

Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint
Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
Images on social media showed a gunman holding an unarmed man at gunpoint - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

A man with a firearm walked into an Apple store in central Amsterdam late Tuesday and was holding people hostage, police said, adding that several of them had been released.

“There is an ongoing hostage situation at the Apple Store at Leidseplein at the moment,” the city police force said on Twitter.

“Since the start of the hostage taking … several people have managed to leave the store,” the they said.

“To ensure the safety of all people involved we are not able to share information about the situation and/or actions taken by the police.

“We would like to ask all public to stay away from the site so the police can focus on dealing with the situation,” they said.

Police said there were several special units deployed to “get the situation under control”, adding that they had been alerted of an armed robbery at 5:40 pm (1640 GMT) which had rapidly transformed into a hostage situation.

They were monitoring images circulating on social media which would eventually be used in an investigation, they added.

Tim Wagemakers, an independent journalist who was in a nearby building, tweeted that there were heavily armed police at the site, adding that locals had been asked to remain inside and stay away from their windows.

The building he was in has since been evacuated.

Images on social media showed an assailant holding a man at gunpoint, local media reported. Several witnesses heard gunshots inside the Apple Store, according to the AT5 outlet.

In this article:Emergency, Netherlands, Police
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Canada passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada's House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

16 hours ago
One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

World

US cautious on whether Russian troops to Donbass equals invasion

The U.S. took a wait-and-see attitude Monday to President Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine.

22 hours ago
Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail

World

What election? World role delays Macron’s bid for second term

Macron hasn’t even told the nation whether he plans to run for re-election in the April vote, though few doubt that he will.

10 hours ago
Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit

World

China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

Beijing has signalled it would not back Vladimir Putin if he sent troops in to invade Ukraine.

15 hours ago