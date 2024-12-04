Connect with us

Gunman held after failed attack on Sikh leader in India

AFP

Published

Sikh political leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by a gunman at the Golden Temple in Amritsar - Copyright AFP Narinder NANU

A gunman who attempted to shoot a Sikh political leader at the faith’s holiest shrine in India was arrested Wednesday after the thwarted attack, police said.

The assailant entered the Golden Temple in northwestern Amritsar city as a visitor and attempted to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of a Sikh political party. 

Badal’s security tackled the gunman after he took his weapon from his waist and the sole shot he fired off missed its target, instead hitting a marble pillar.

“Security of Sukhbir Singh Badal has been tightened. The assailant is in police custody and investigation is in process,” senior Punjab state police officer Harpal Singh told reporters. 

Badal, 62, was at the temple to serve a punishment imposed by the faith’s hierarchy for alleged “mistakes” committed while his party was governing Punjab state in the decade up to 2017.

He had been ordered to sit at the Golden Temple’s entrance holding a spear since the beginning of the week as an act of contrition.

The Golden Temple — a gleaming structure in a large artificial pond, revered by Sikhs the world over — has been the scene of violence in the past.

Indian special forces stormed it in 1984 to remove Sikh militants that had barricaded themselves inside during an insurgency demanding an independent Sikh homeland carved out of India. 

Hundreds were killed, many of them civilians, when the army stormed the temple, and outraged Sikhs accused soldiers of religious desecration.

In the aftermath later that year, then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two Sikh bodyguards, leading to brutal reprisals that killed thousands of Sikhs around India.

In this article:Crime, India, Politics, Religion, Sikh
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

