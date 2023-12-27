Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Guatemala supreme court orders release of anti-corruption prosecutor

AFP

Published

Former prosecutor Virginia Laparra (pictured in December 2022) was arrested in February 2022 as part of apparent payback for her anti-corruption efforts
Former prosecutor Virginia Laparra (pictured in December 2022) was arrested in February 2022 as part of apparent payback for her anti-corruption efforts - Copyright AFP/File Johan ORDONEZ
Former prosecutor Virginia Laparra (pictured in December 2022) was arrested in February 2022 as part of apparent payback for her anti-corruption efforts - Copyright AFP/File Johan ORDONEZ

Guatemala’s supreme court on Tuesday ordered the release of former anti-corruption prosecutor Virginia Laparra, who was sentenced in December 2022 to four years in prison for abuse of authority in a trial criticized by the international community.

The criminal chamber of the court ordered that “the preventive detention of the accused cease,” in a decision reported by the press and confirmed to AFP by Laparra’s lawyers.

The decision took into consideration that Laparra had already served almost half of her jail term as she was imprisoned for 10 months before her sentencing on December 16 last year.

The chamber ordered that the court abide by the ruling within five days.

Laparra, 43, was the chief of the Quetzaltenango region of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI) when she was arrested in February 2022 as part of apparent payback for her anti-corruption efforts.

She was convicted for “abuse of authority” and given a commutable term of four years.

Under Guatemalan law, she could pay a fine and see her term reduced — but only once the sentence became final.

Her conviction was criticized by the United States, the European Union, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations.

Laparra is facing a second trial in Quetzaltenango for alleged disclosure of confidential information but there is no start date because the prosecution is trying to replace the judge in charge of the case, who granted her house arrest in July.

Despite that order, the former prosecutor remained in prison inside a military barracks in the capital.

Laparra was one of multiple former prosecutors arrested who had investigated corruption cases.

The crusade against them was led by attorney general Consuelo Porras, who was sanctioned in 2021 by the United States, which included her on a list of “corrupt” and “undemocratic” actors in Central America.

The Guatemalan attorney general’s office is accused by Washington of “undermining” democracy due to an investigation of alleged illegalities in the August election won by opposition candidate Bernardo Arevalo, 65, and judicial actions against the president-elect.

Porras’s actions are seen as an attempt to prevent Arevalo, who pulled off an upset win on an anti-corruption platform, from assuming power on January 14.

Guatemala is ranked 30th out of 180 countries by Transparency International, which lists nations from most to least corrupt.

In this article:corrupcion, Guatemala, justicia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors

Business

Op-Ed: Bonds predict biggest recession in 50 years — this could get nasty with no Off switch

The risk is drowning or dying of thirst. Or both.

8 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Over 60% of people actively avoid the news and the news media doesn’t get it

So, poppets, any theories?

6 hours ago

Life

Five common household items you should get rid of to save money

The most energy-hungry appliance tops the charts and the actual cost may vary depending on the model and its energy efficiency.

10 hours ago

Business

Demystifying the ins and outs of returning unwanted Holiday gifts

Many retailers have specific holiday return policies offering extended time frames that you can take advantage of. However, these can vary significantly...

8 hours ago