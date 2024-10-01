Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Guatemala dismantles migrant trafficking ring

AFP

Published

Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids
Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids - Copyright AFP Jack GUEZ
Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids - Copyright AFP Jack GUEZ

Guatemalan authorities on Tuesday dismantled a criminal network, with police among its ranks, responsible for smuggling migrants to the United States, the government said. 

Thirty-six people, including 23 active and two retired police officers, were arrested in the operation that involved 34 raids in the capital and other cities, according to Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez. 

The ring “used police officers by bribing them to guarantee the passage of people,” he said in a message on X. 

The US embassy in Guatemala said the operation dismantled a network that “exploited nearly 10,000 migrants.” 

It also resulted in the seizing of illicit funds, electronic devices and firearms, the mission said on X. 

Central America serves as a corridor for migrants from different parts of the world seeking to reach the United States. 

Prosecutor Marvin Orellana said the network had moved migrants from Russia, China, Ecuador, Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Vietnam, among other countries. 

Jimenez said the operation was part of a strategy by President Bernardo Arevalo’s government “not to criminalize migrants, but to pursue and dismantle human trafficking structures.” 

In this article:corrupcion, Guatemala, migración, policia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China to land on the Moon by 2030 – New power ballgame

The big question is whether America wants to lose this race.

20 hours ago
Rhona Mitra Rhona Mitra

Entertainment

Rhona Mitra talks about starring in the film ‘Hounds of War,’ and working with Frank Grillo

British actress Rhona Mitra chatted about starring in "Hounds of War," which is available on digital as of September 20th.

24 hours ago
The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May

World

Long-delayed cruise leaves Belfast after four months

The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May - Copyright AFP Menahem KAHANAA luxury round-the-world cruise ship beset with technical delays...

22 hours ago
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip

World

Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANAA devastating fire...

16 hours ago