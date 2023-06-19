Connect with us

Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazil embassy in Tunisia

Published

Tunisian police forensic officers examine the scene outside Brazil's embassy, where an attacker stabbed a security guard - Copyright AFP Mohamed KHALIL

An attacker fatally stabbed a security guard on Monday outside Brazil’s embassy in Tunis before being shot and arrested, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said.

The guard “was wounded by a sharp object” wielded “by a person he was questioning over the reason for his presence in the perimeter of the embassy”, the ministry said in a statement.

He died at a hospital shortly after, interior ministry spokesman Faker Bouzghaya told AFP.

“This is a criminal act unrelated to terrorism,” by a suspect who was “mentally troubled”, he added.

Security forces fired at the suspect, wounding him in the leg, before taking him into custody, according to the ministry.

Authorities have not identified the man, who was transported to hospital for treatment.

The North African country suffered a string of deadly jihadist attacks after its 2011 revolt which toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

Tunisian authorities say they have made significant progress in the fight against violent extremist groups in recent years.

However, a deadly mass shooting hit the Tunisian resort island of Djerba last month.

The gunman, a police officer, killed three other officers and two Jewish worshippers, most of them outside a synagogue, before being shot dead himself by police.

Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

