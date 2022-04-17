Greenpeace: Ontario ‘coasting’ on federal initiatives to cut carbon emissions

The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is one of three nuclear power stations in Ontario. Source - JasonParis from Toronto, Canada. CC SA 2.0.

The Ontario government has quietly released an “updated” plan to meet Ontario’s 2030 targets for cutting carbon emissions through 2030.

The new forecast for the province’s greenhouse gas emissions posted to a government website on March 25, 2022, shows some significant departures from the reductions earmarked in the “Made in Ontario Plan for the Environment” in 2018.

According to CBC Canada, a number of things are missing, with one being the absence of any reductions from greater uptake of electric vehicles, which accounted for nearly 15 percent of the projected cuts to CO2 emissions in the 2018 plan.

CBC notes that in the 2018 plan, the Ontario Carbon Trust was touted as a significant source of emissions reductions; with a $400-million fund to help the private sector develop clean technologies. Strangely enough, the fund never materialized.

Then there is the natural gas conservation plan that originally called for a 2.3 megatonnes (MT) reduction of CO2 emissions in the 2018 plan. The reduction in CO2 emissions has shrunk to almost nothing in the new plan: 0.03 MT.

The 2018 environment plan was announced by Ford with great fanfare, a sort of “Look at me!” and see what I have done. Again, CBC News notes that a news release about its new emissions forecast never materialized.

And despite all the revisions and omissions, the Ford government still clings to its extremely weak, outdated 2030 target of reducing 2005 emissions levels by 30 percent.

“The province remains steadfast in its commitment to meet the 2030 emissions reduction target and is confident in the plan and trajectory to get there,” says the new document.

In this 2018 file photo, the Premier of Ontario (left) meets a Canadian politician Andrew Scheer. — Source – Andre Forget (CC0 1.0)

“To do nothing on the greatest issue of our time is an insult to our children and future generations,” Dianne Saxe, who formerly served as the Environmental Commissioner of Ontario, stated, according to the Green Party of Ontario.

“This forecast proves again that Doug Ford is doing nothing on the climate emergency, except for what the feds are paying for or forcing them to do.”

The new plan also states that Ontario has already achieved “greater reductions of greenhouse gas emissions than any other province or territory in Canada.”

The only problem with that statement is that those reductions came about almost entirely through initiatives from previous Liberal governments – particularly with Ontario’s ending the use of coal-fired power generation.

By the time Ford came into power in 2018, Ontario was already two-thirds of the way toward meeting that 2030 target. Ontario’s 2020 emissions showed the sharpest year-to-year drop since the 2008-09 recession kneecapped the manufacturing industry.

According to government figures released last week, Ontario’s emissions have decreased by 55 Mt (27%) since 2005, owing primarily to the closure of the last coal-fired electricity generation plants in 2014.

Keith Stewart, a senior energy strategist with Greenpeace Canada, says the vast bulk of the province’s planned emission reductions are being driven either by federal regulations or by programs that Ottawa is helping pay for.

“The Ford government is basically coasting on previous actions taken by Ontario governments and current actions being taken by the federal government,” Stewart said in an interview.

“Ontario seems to be saying, ‘We will do whatever the federal government either makes us do or pays for, and nothing more.’ And that is not nearly good enough in the face of a climate crisis,” Stewart added.

The bottom line is significant: The new plan does not mention climate change at all. Instead, Stewart says “This plan is about meeting federal requirements, not addressing the climate crisis because the Ford government doesn’t recognize it as a crisis.”