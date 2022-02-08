Greenpeace boss Morgan to become Germany’s new climate envoy

Jennifer Morgan (Executive Director, Greenpeace International) at the #MSC 2020 event Source - Kuhlmann / MSC. CC SA 3.0.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has recruited the chief of Greenpeace International, American Jennifer Morgan, to be her special envoy for international climate policy, government sources said on Tuesday.

Baerbock, a member of Germany’s ecologist Greens party, will introduce Morgan to the media on Wednesday after her appointment has been approved by the cabinet, sources told Reuters, confirming a report in magazine Der Spiegel.

According to Germany’s Spiegel news magazine, which first reported the news, Morgan will initially become a special envoy and later state secretary in the Foreign Office. In the interim, the US-born campaigner must first acquire German citizenship.

Morgan will be taking on a key role in the new center-left government that has pledged to ramp up Germany’s efforts to curb global warming, including through its presidency of the Group of Seven major economies.

Morgan was born and raised in Northern Virginia, and has co-led Greenpeace since 2016, and, has been a prominent figure in international climate diplomacy for years, according to CTV News Canada.

She joined the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 1998 and headed its delegation to the Kyoto Protocol climate negotiations. She has also worked for the Climate Action Network, and the World Resources Institute, among others.

It’s expected that a major component of her job as Germany’s climate envoy would be preparing for international climate conferences.

In a 2020 interview with DW, Morgan spoke of the dangers of not addressing climate change on an international level.

“I think if you look into the future… where the world hasn’t gotten its act together and temperatures continue to rise, you’re going to see more conflicts, more refugees and less stability,” she said.