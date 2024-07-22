Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Greenland arrests anti-whaling activist on Japan warrant

AFP

Published

Paul Watson, pictured here in 2015, founded the anti-whaling activist group Sea Shepherd
Paul Watson, pictured here in 2015, founded the anti-whaling activist group Sea Shepherd - Copyright AFP Miguel MEDINA
Paul Watson, pictured here in 2015, founded the anti-whaling activist group Sea Shepherd - Copyright AFP Miguel MEDINA

Police in Greenland arrested prominent anti-whaling environmentalist Paul Watson under an international warrant issued by Japan, authorities and his foundation said.

His ship had just docked on Sunday in Nuuk to refuel on its way to “intercept” Japan’s new whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) said.

Video posted by CPWF on social media showed officers handcuffing Watson on the bridge of the John Paul DeJoria ship, putting him inside a police van on the dockside and driving him away.

Police said he would be brought before a district court where they will request his detention “before a decision is made on whether he should be extradited to Japan”.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series “Whale Wars”, founded the Sea Shepherd and the CPWF organisations, and has drawn attention for direct action tactics, including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

CPWF said it believed his arrest was in connection with an Interpol Red Notice related to Watson’s previous anti-whaling activities in the Antarctic.

The group added that the arrest was a “surprise” since its lawyers had reported that the Red Notice had been withdrawn. 

“However, it appears that Japan had made the notice confidential to facilitate Paul’s travel for the purpose of making an arrest,” a statement said.

– Mothership –

Japan’s government on Monday made no comment but a spokeswoman for the Japanese coastguard told AFP it was aware of the arrest.

“The coastguard will continue to take appropriate steps based on coordination with related entities,” the spokeswoman said.

CPWF said the ship was en route to the Northwest Passage in its campaign of “intercepting Japan’s newly-built factory ship, the Kangei Maru, in the North Pacific”.

The 9,300-tonne “mothership”, which set off from Japan in May, butchers whales caught and killed by smaller vessels.

It boasts a powerful winch that can haul carcasses weighing as much as 70 tonnes up a ramp, as well as 40 freezer containers, each with a capacity of 15 tonnes of whale meat.

Tokyo argues that eating whale is part of Japanese culture and an issue of “food security” in the resource-poor country, which imports large amounts of animal meat.

But consumption of whale has fallen to around 1,000 or 2,000 tonnes per year compared to around 200 times that in the 1960s.

– ‘Scientific’ –

Activists aggressively pursued the Kangei Maru’s predecessor when, prior to 2019, Japan hunted whales in the Antarctic and North Pacific for what it said were “scientific” purposes.

That year Japan quit the International Whaling Commission and nowadays conducts commercial whaling, but only in its own waters, and on what it calls a sustainable scale.

The CPWF said however that it suspects Japan intends to resume high-seas whaling in the Southern Ocean and North Pacific by 2025.

It added that it believes the reactivation of the Red Notice against Watson is “politically motivated, coinciding with the launch of the new factory ship”.

The Red Notice was issued in 2012, with an Interpol statement at the same saying Watson was wanted by Japan on charges of causing damage and injury in two incidents in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010 against a Japanese whaling ship.

In this article:Arrest, Greenland, Japan, whaling
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Biden stepped aside after weeks of pressure from Democrats Biden stepped aside after weeks of pressure from Democrats

World

Op-Ed: The guy who cleaned up the supercluster since Jan 6 pulls out. Now what, geniuses?

God help America, because you clowns sure aren’t helping at all.

4 hours ago
While 98 percent of births are registered in Europe, the number stands at just 44 percent in Africa While 98 percent of births are registered in Europe, the number stands at just 44 percent in Africa

World

Unregistered Senegal youth struggle for legal status

While 98 percent of births are registered in Europe, the number stands at just 44 percent in Africa - Copyright AFP -Soulé DIAIt was...

22 hours ago
US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington US President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at a press conference at the close of the NATO summit in Washington

World

Anatomy of a fall: Biden passes the torch

It was widely seen as his main mission — dislodge Trump from the White House, then bow out, with elegance, after one term.

6 hours ago
US President Joe Biden announced his shock ending of his reelection campaign after weeks of pressure to step aside for a younger candidate US President Joe Biden announced his shock ending of his reelection campaign after weeks of pressure to step aside for a younger candidate

World

Biden drops out of 2024 election race

US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of his reelection battle with Donald Trump.

12 hours ago