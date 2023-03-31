Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Greek PM wants EU aid for steel fence extension along Turkey border

AFP

Published

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis walks next to the steel fence Athens wants the EU to help extend
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis walks next to the steel fence Athens wants the EU to help extend - Copyright AFP/File Tobias SCHWARZ
PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis walks next to the steel fence Athens wants the EU to help extend - Copyright AFP/File Tobias SCHWARZ

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday called on the European Union to “seriously consider” providing financial aid to help extend an anti-migrant steel fence along the border with Turkey. 

“I think it’s about time for the EU to seriously consider providing European funds for these types of projects,” the head of government told AFP, on the sidelines of a visit announcing the project at Feres in northeastern Greece.

“After all, we’re contributing towards European security and we are also contributing towards a more integrated and effective European asylum policy.”

Athens has decided to extend by 35 kilometres (21.7 miles) a five-metre high steel fence which runs along the Evros river marking the border with Turkey. 

The fence is currently 37.5km long, and Athens aims to carry out the extension within a year, adding a total of 100km by 2026. 

Mitsotakis has insisted that, even without EU funds, the project, estimated at 100 million euros ($108 million), will go ahead.

“What you see here is an obstacle that the Greek government has built in order to protect the borders of a country which also happens to be the external borders of the European Union,” he said. 

“I’ve always been a firm believer that we cannot reach a new agreement on migration and asylum unless we protect our external borders. 

“And what we’re doing here, I think, is a significant contribution towards that end. What you see here has been funded exclusively by the Greek budget, by Greek taxpayers.”

The debate on the financing of such fences resurfaced during an EU summit in February. 

Several countries, including Austria and Greece, have called for EU funding to strengthen fences along the bloc’s external borders to reduce the flow of asylum-seekers. 

But in January, the European Commission insisted there was no money in the EU budget for this. 

“If we were to spend money on walls or fences, there would be no money for other things,” said EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. 

In this article:Eu, Greece, Migration, Turkey
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Hand-tracking tech firm Leap Motion co-founder David Holz went on to establish the Midjourney research lab causing a stir with image-generating software used to make deepfakes that have gone viral Hand-tracking tech firm Leap Motion co-founder David Holz went on to establish the Midjourney research lab causing a stir with image-generating software used to make deepfakes that have gone viral

Business

AI generator Midjourney pauses service over deepfake ‘abuse’

Hand-tracking tech firm Leap Motion co-founder David Holz went on to establish the Midjourney research lab causing a stir with image-generating software used to...

22 hours ago
Security guards and FDIC representatives open a Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) branch for customers at SVB’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 13, 2023 Security guards and FDIC representatives open a Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) branch for customers at SVB’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 13, 2023

Business

Biden urges US regulators to restore tougher rules on midsize banks

Security guards and FDIC representatives open a Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) branch for customers at SVB’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 13,...

22 hours ago
Tensions have been growing in the global microchip market Tensions have been growing in the global microchip market

Business

Japan unveils export control plans for chip equipment

Japan unveiled plans to control exports of 23 items used to make semiconductors, following US pressure to impose restrictions to contain China.

17 hours ago
The daughter of Huawei's billionaire founder, Meng Wanzhou will take over as rotating chairwoman as the Chinese tech giant's profits plummet under US sanctions The daughter of Huawei's billionaire founder, Meng Wanzhou will take over as rotating chairwoman as the Chinese tech giant's profits plummet under US sanctions

Business

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei’s ‘princess’ claims her crown

The daughter of Huawei's billionaire founder, Meng Wanzhou will take over as rotating chairwoman as the Chinese tech giant's profits plummet under US sanctions...

9 hours ago