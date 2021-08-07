Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Grassy Mountain coal project rejected by the Canadian government

Published

Abandoned Grassy Mountain Coal Mine near Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, Canada in 2008. Image - Keith McClary, CC SA 3.0.
Abandoned Grassy Mountain Coal Mine near Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, Canada in 2008. Image - Keith McClary, CC SA 3.0.

 A controversial open-pit coal mine project in the Canadian Rockies will not proceed because of its “significant adverse environmental effects,” the government has decided.

On June 17, 2021, a review panel established by the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Alberta Energy Regulator issued a report denying a provincial application for the project, ruling it was “not in the public interest.”

On Friday, federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said he had rejected the project after a review of the report and after a review of additional available information, reports CBC Canada.

“The Government of Canada must make decisions based on the best available scientific evidence while balancing economic and environmental considerations,” Wilkinson said in a release. 

Benga Mining Limited has said the proposed metallurgical coal mine in the Crowsnest Pass area would create hundreds of jobs and produce up to 4.5 million tons of coal per year over a mine life of approximately 23 years.

Crowsnest Pass in the Canadian Rockies. Photo by Michael Rogers, 2004, CC SA 3.0.

Privately held Benga Mining is a unit of Riversdale Resources, owned by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd. According to Reuters, Riversdale has said the C$800 million ($648 million) Grassy Mountain project would generate C$1.7 billion in taxes and royalties over its lifetime.

Benga, Riversdale, the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, and the Piikani First Nation all filed appeals to the June 17 decision, with all the appeals to be heard in September, reports CTV News Calgary.

In a related development, CTV learned last month that Riversdale Resources was granted licenses to divert water for drilling and dust suppression for exploratory boreholes for the project.

The Grassy Mountain Coal Project

Back in 2014, Benga Mining began the approval process for the joint federal-provincial environmental review to construct and operate the Grassy Mountain Coal Project.

The project was a proposed 2,800-hectare (6,929 acres) mountain top removal open-pit metallurgical coal mine is located near the Crowsnest Pass just north of Blairmore, Alberta, in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies.

In this article:Alberta Canada, Benga Mining, Grassy Mountain mine, open-pit coal mine, Rejection of request, Riversdale Mining
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

12 hours ago

Business

United Airlines to employees — Get vaccinated by October 25 or risk termination

United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

19 hours ago

Life

Canadian border workers begin work-to-rule actions

All-night negotiations between unions and the Treasury Board ended in a stalemate.

18 hours ago

World

New strategy to address the economic consequences of coronavirus

Women, young and less-educated workers are the groups most likely to be at a economic disadvantage during the pandemic.

12 hours ago