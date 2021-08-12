Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Graft weakened S.Africa's spy agency: Ramaphosa after unrest

Published

Graft weakened S.Africa's spy agency: Ramaphosa after unrest
Ramaphosa arriving Thursday for his second day of testimony at the anti-graft inquiry - Copyright AFP maria Tan
Ramaphosa arriving Thursday for his second day of testimony at the anti-graft inquiry - Copyright AFP maria Tan

South Africa’s intelligence agency became weakened by corruption under ex-president Jacob Zuma, his successor Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday, weeks after unprecedented unrest overwhelmed the police and prompted deployment of the military.

Ramaphosa told a judicial panel probing the plundering of state assets under Zuma that “we have been through a period of state capture that really debilitated a number of state institutions.”

The State Security Agency (SSA) “was one of the agencies that was compromised,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s testimony comes on the heels of riots and looting last month sparked by the jailing of Zuma — an episode that triggered accusations of sabotage and failures by South Africa’s intelligence chiefs.

Ramaphosa was deputy president for four years under Zuma’s tenure before succeeding him in 2018.

On his first day of testifying on Wednesday, he said that he was in the dark about much of the corrupt dealings.

But he said he chose not to speak out about the graft as he could have been fired, and it was more effective to fight from within.

Zuma last month began serving a 15-month jail term for bucking a court order to testify to the anti-corruption inquiry.

Protests by diehard Zuma supporters snowballed into violent unrest and the ransacking of shopping malls and warehouses in two provinces, dealing a crippling blow to South Africa’s economic and reputation for investors.

At the time of the unrest, Ramaphosa called the riots an attempted insurrection.

This month, he moved the agency into the office of the presidency in order to keep what he described as a closer eye on the institution and root out bad actors.

“We just went into an abyss and we are clawing our way back to the top, and in doing so we are determined to succeed and we will succeed,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

The inquiry, which has held over 400 hearings, is set to conclude at the end of September. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Forget 5G, academia aims to deliver 6G communications

6G networks might roll out sometime around 2030. What will this new from look like?

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: ‘Pandemic productivity’ vs old-style over-management — Who’s surprised?

The pandemic productivity boom is roughly the equivalent of the wheel. Things roll a lot smoother. It’s as obvious as the wheel. People have...

22 hours ago
'I'm lost': Greek farmer overcome after fire burns goat herd 'I'm lost': Greek farmer overcome after fire burns goat herd

World

'I'm lost': Greek farmer overcome after fire burns goat herd

The 44-year-old farmer survived miraculously by spending hours under an irrigation water pipe, surrounded by flames - Copyright AFP -Alexandros KOTTISStunned, Kostis Angelou wanders...

19 hours ago