Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Grace upgraded to hurricane, heads for Mexico

Published

Grace upgraded to hurricane, heads for Mexico
The Mayan site of Tulum in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo is seen in March 2021 - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCAT
The Mayan site of Tulum in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo is seen in March 2021 - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCAT

Tropical storm Grace strengthened to a hurricane on Wednesday as it barreled toward Mexico’s Caribbean coast, threatening to bring heavy rain, flash flooding and large waves, meteorologists said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for a string of beach resorts, including Cancun, on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said.

At 1500 GMT, the Category One hurricane — the lowest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale — was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour, according to the NHC.

It was located 560 kilometers east of the Mexican town of Tulum and expected to strengthen further before making landfall on Thursday morning, having already drenched earthquake-stricken Haiti, the NHC said.

In supermarkets in Cancun, some residents stocked up on food in preparation for the hurricane’s arrival, although the authorities called on people to avoid panic buying.

“We don’t know what it will be like,” said 41-year-old housewife Hortencia Rodriguez.

“With Wilma we didn’t prepare and we were hit hard,” she said, referring to a Category 5 hurricane that pummeled Cancun in 2005.

Authorities in Mexico’s southeastern state of Quintana Roo set up 85 shelters for people who needed refuge from the storm.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Will Parfitt Will Parfitt

Entertainment

Chatting with Will Parfitt: Australian-based performer and social influencer

Australian-based performer, model, and world-renowned social media influencer Will Parfitt chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his journey in the contemporary entertainment scene,...

14 hours ago

World

T.S. Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday prior to reaching Yucatan Peninsula

Grace was hardly done thrashing the Caribbean when it set its sights on a new country: Mexico.

14 hours ago
West faces wrenching choice on dealing with Taliban West faces wrenching choice on dealing with Taliban

World

West faces wrenching choice on dealing with Taliban

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (center) addresses the first press conference in Kabul following the Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan - Copyright US Airforce/AFP Capt....

23 hours ago
Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

World

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, seen here in March 2021, has said the discovery of new coronavirus cases justifies her decision to issue...

18 hours ago