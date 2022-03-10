Goldman Sachs and Western Union exit Russia over Ukraine invasion

Another financial shot to Putin: Goldman Sachs and Western Union close up shop in Russia. Source - Kremlin.ru. CC SA 4.0.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs announced it is exiting Russia, becoming the first major global investment bank to do so after the country invaded its neighbor Ukraine last month.

The move marks Wall Street’s first major departure from Russia, joining a growing list of retailers, oil companies, cultural events, and sporting competitions to suspend operations in the country, reports NPR.org.

CNBC describes Goldman Sachs’s operations as “modest,” as are most U.S. banks in Russia. And the bank will continue to facilitate trades in debt securities tied to the nation.

“Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements,” said a bank spokeswoman in an emailed statement. “We are focused on supporting our clients across the globe in managing or closing out pre-existing obligations in the market and ensuring the well-being of our people.”

“In our role as market-maker standing between buyers and sellers, we are helping our clients reduce their risk in Russian securities which trade in the secondary market, not seeking to speculate,” the spokesperson added.

And in a move that will further isolate Russia, Western Union said on Thursday that it is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus “in light of the ongoing tragic impact of Russia’s prolonged assault on Ukraine.”

In the statement, Western Union said that it had reached that decision after engaging in extensive dialogue with various stakeholders and evaluating both “internal and external considerations, including the consequences for our valued teammates, partners, and customers.”