GKSD Kamel Ghribi, Founder and Chairman leads ECAM Council round table discussions at the Africa EU meetings in Brussels

Partnerships and joint agreements were discussed between GKSD investment holding and African leaders at the ECAM Council/The European House Ambrosetti conference.

GKSD founder and Chairman, Kamel Ghribi, led the discussions at the round tables hosted by the ECAM Council and The European House Ambrosetti during the EU Africa Summit in Brussels.

On the sideline of EIB’s commitment to African countries for new support to African tech start-ups, rural microfinance, agriculture, and businesses in sectors impacted by pandemic; GKSD discussed commitments towards health infrastructure; financing and credit for construction/upgrades in the medical sector.

Supported by African leaders, Kamel Ghribi, of Tunisian origin, strongly advocated for the healthcare priorities in Africa, as well as continuing discussion towards equality of rights to universal healthcare.

He said,” The importance of cooperation and investment in the field of healthcare has never been so critical. There has never been a period in recent history that has highlighted how the future of humanity depends on medical research, training and access to quality treatment. The San Donato Group and GKSD Holding pledge their full support to in the continuing quest to provide top class health services to the people of African nations. We are honoured to join forces with the African Union and lend our full support in the form of medical, technical, operational and managerial know-how and expertise that will guarantee populations access to quality and sustainable healthcare services through strong and resilient partnerships and investment initiatives.”

Following the meeting with ECAM Council members, Kamel Ghribi stated that he was pleased with the outcome of the discussions; and repeated, that, “Africa cannot be left behind. 54 nations on one continent. We have to work together”.

GKSD recently celebrated the start of the academic year at famous university hospital San Raffaele in Milan; whose new emergency wing, the “Iceberg” was entirely project managed by the GKSD Construction division. GKSD provides a 360 approach to healthcare infrastructure innovation but also offers financial solutions that could pull African countries up towards a better and fairer healthcare service.

The Sixth edition of Africa EU Summit brought together African heads of states for a live meeting at the European Union-African Union summit wanting to move from intent to actionable solutions.

GKSD is committed to bridging the gap by bringing the European knowledge base to Africa, for a more sustainable future.