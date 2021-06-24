Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Giuliani's law license suspended over false US election claims

Published

Giuliani's law license suspended over false US election claims
Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020 - Copyright AFP STR
Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2020 - Copyright AFP STR

A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani’s law license on Thursday for claiming that Donald Trump lost last year’s presidential election because of fraud.

A court ruled that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” as Trump’s lawyer during the ex-president’s attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

Giuliani, 77, helped the Trump campaign file numerous lawsuits in several states alleging without evidence that the Democratic Party had rigged the election.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” the appellate court wrote in a 33-page ruling.

The court added that Giuliani’s conduct “immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

The request to remove his license was filed by dozens of prominent lawyers who said they were acting to defend American democracy.

Giuliani can challenge the decision, however the ruling noted that at the end of the proceedings he will likely face “substantial permanent sanctions.”

The suspension is remarkable for the fact Giuliani once served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the top prosecutor jobs in the United States.

He was also mayor of New York City for eight years, earning national acclaim for leading the US financial capital in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US by Al-Qaeda.

Giuliani is currently in the crosshairs of Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating his activities in Ukraine.

Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer when the president was impeached in December 2019 for seeking political help from Ukraine.

FBI agents raided his New York home and offices in late April. He has denounced the operation as politically motivated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You may also like:

Business

Interview: Fake gems online – Tales from the frontline of the gems business

Gem scams are serious financial and legal risks for both consumers and gems businesses, particularly online.

13 hours ago
McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail

World

McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail

Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain on Wednesday, shortly after a court approved his extradition to...

17 hours ago
More unmarked graves discovered at another Indigenous school in Canada More unmarked graves discovered at another Indigenous school in Canada

Life

More unmarked graves discovered at another Indigenous school in Canada

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says they have uncovered hundreds of unmarked graves.

13 hours ago
Global warming is making the loss of ozone over the Arctic worse Global warming is making the loss of ozone over the Arctic worse

Tech & Science

Global warming is making the loss of ozone over the Arctic worse

In the spring of 2020, the Arctic MOSAiC expedition aboard the Polarstern documented an unparalleled loss of ozone in the Arctic stratosphere.

22 hours ago