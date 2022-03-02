Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Germany’s Scholz visits Israel amid Ukraine war, Iran talks

Published

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- on his first Israel visit since taking office -- and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance museum in Jerusalem
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- on his first Israel visit since taking office -- and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance museum in Jerusalem - Copyright AFP Angelos Tzortzinis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz -- on his first Israel visit since taking office -- and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance museum in Jerusalem - Copyright AFP Angelos Tzortzinis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday made his first visit to Israel since taking office, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international efforts to forge a new Iran nuclear deal.

Scholz toured Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and laid a wreath. He was later due to meet Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and visit the Knesset, or parliament.

The two heads of government — both relatively new to office following years under the veteran leaders Angela Merkel in Germany and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel — met as the rapidly moving world events test their leadership.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, Scholz’s coalition government has reversed a ban on sending weapons into conflict zones and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany.

Scholz has also pledged 100 billion euros ($113 billion) this year to modernise Germany’s army and committed to spending more than two percent of Germany’s gross domestic product on defence annually, surpassing even NATO’s target.

Israel has taken a more conservative approach to the Ukraine crisis, citing its warm ties with both Kyiv and Moscow. 

Bennett has resisted Ukraine’s request for weapons, according to Israeli media, and instead pledged 100 tons of non-military assistance, including water purification kits and blankets. 

In addition, Israel has set up a hotline for Jewish Ukrainians seeking to immigrate amid the hostilities. 

Scholz’s visit also comes as a new deal is said to be emerging to curb Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. 

The original 2015 agreement unravelled when former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it, with Israeli encouragement. 

Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia are now negotiating in Vienna to salvage that agreement, with the United States taking part indirectly.

Israel’s Bennett has said he is “deeply troubled” by the outlines of that deal.

In this article:Diplomacy, Germany, Iran, Israel, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

20 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

22 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes.

21 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv. This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv.

World

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

The Russian military advance on Kyiv has momentarily stalled, hampered by Ukrainian resistance as well as fuel and food shortages.

16 hours ago