Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Germany’s Scholz backs Ukraine weapons move on Japan trip

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday thanked Germany’s parliament for backing the decision to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons.

Published

German Chancellor Oraf Scholz is in Japan on his first visit to Asia
German Chancellor Oraf Scholz is in Japan on his first visit to Asia - Copyright POOL/AFP YOSHIKAZU TSUNO
German Chancellor Oraf Scholz is in Japan on his first visit to Asia - Copyright POOL/AFP YOSHIKAZU TSUNO

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday thanked Germany’s parliament for backing the decision to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, as Russia said Western arms deliveries to the country were dangerous for European security.

Scholz, in Tokyo on his first official visit to Asia, did not address the Kremlin’s comments directly but said a plan to replace stocks sent to Ukraine from eastern European nations would get weapons in use as quickly as possible.

Japan and Germany, the world’s third and fourth largest economies, have sanctioned Russia over the war in step with fellow members of the G7, of which Berlin is the 2022 chair.

Tokyo has sent protective and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, and Germany had sent defensive weapons until the government announced its policy shift earlier this week, which was approved by lawmakers on Thursday.

“I am very grateful for the clear support that the German parliament has given today to the policy of my government” for the delivery of heavy arms, Scholz said at a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Earlier, Scholz told business leaders that Germany is “supplying sophisticated weapons on a large scale to the warzone in Ukraine” and has “significantly expanded military support for our allies in central and eastern Europe, which enables them to help Ukraine with the weapons in a timely manner”.

Scholz and Kishida said they had agreed to bolster security ties between their countries, pledging to hold a second round of talks between their defence and foreign ministers after a first meeting last year.

During the pair’s discussions, the Kremlin said Western arms deliveries to Ukraine “threaten the security of the continent”, responding to a call by Britain’s foreign secretary for Kyiv’s allies to “ramp up” military production to help Ukraine

Kishida said he wanted to “pay my most sincere respects to the decision by Germany to make a huge policy shift on national security”.

Japan and Germany are both highly dependent on imported fossil fuels, and have so far held back on banning imports of Russian gas and oil.

But Scholz said his country had planned for a possible cut to its gas supplies by Russia.

“We can only prepare ourselves, and it’s what we had already started to do before the war,” he said, adding that it “makes no sense” to speculate on possible Russian actions.

In this article:Diplomacy, Energy, Germany, Japan
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Why is Russia so blasé when talking about World War 3?

The likely result will be an eternal silence.

14 hours ago

World

First human case of H3N8 bird flu detected in China

China has recorded its first human infection of H3N8 bird flu after a 4-year-old boy became ill on April 5.

23 hours ago
Marina is determined to smile despite little hope of finding tourists wanting a henna tattoo Marina is determined to smile despite little hope of finding tourists wanting a henna tattoo

World

In Ukraine, displaced families replace the tourists

Large blue and yellow wings splayed behind her, Marina speeds gracefully on her scooter in western Ukraine.

22 hours ago
The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia halts gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay in rubles but the EU steps in quickly to fulfil their energy...

20 hours ago