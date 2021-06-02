Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Germany-Russia flights resume after tit-for-tat cancellations

Published

Germany-Russia flights resume after tit-for-tat cancellations
German airline Lufthansa told AFP that the Russian authorities had finally granted it clearance for passenger flights to Russia in June 2021 - Copyright AFP/File Tobias Schwarz
German airline Lufthansa told AFP that the Russian authorities had finally granted it clearance for passenger flights to Russia in June 2021 - Copyright AFP/File Tobias Schwarz

Airline companies said flights between Germany and Russia had resumed Wednesday evening, after each country blocked the other’s incoming flights as part of the fall-out from tensions over Belarus.

German airline Lufthansa told AFP that the Russian authorities had finally granted it clearance for passenger flights to Russia in June.

“That means Lufthansa flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg can be operated as planned,” said a spokeswoman for the airline. 

In Russia, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, chief executive of Aeroflot told the TASS news agency: “Everything is fine, we have received all the authorisations.”

And another Russian airline, S7, said it too had received clearance for its flights to Germany, the Ria Novosti agency reported.

Earlier Wednesday, Germany’s transport ministry said it had blocked flights operated by Russian airlines from arriving in its territory after Moscow failed to provide authorisations for Lufthansa.

Two Russia-bound Lufthansa flights due to depart earlier Wednesday from Germany had been cancelled because Russian authorities did not provide the necessary permits for them in time, the ministry said.

“Due to the reciprocal practice, the Federal Aviation Authority also did not issue any further permits for flights operated by Russian airlines as long as authorisations are pending on the Russian side,” it added.

Three Aeroflot flights were affected by the cancellations on Tuesday and another four on Wednesday, the ministry said.

“Once permits for Lufthansa flights are granted by the Russian site, the flights of Russian airlines will also be authorised,” it added.

– Previous cancellations –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Neither the ministry nor the airlines concerned mentioned the reason for the flights being blocked.

But some flights operated by European airlines including Air France and Austrian Airlines — a subsidiary of Lufthansa — were cancelled last week after Moscow rejected flight plans that would have skipped Belarusian airspace.

Lufthansa has confirmed that it is no longer flying over Belarus after the EU urged airlines to avoid the country’s airspace.

The EU’s advice came after the Belarusian regime forced the diversion of a Ryanair Athens-Vilnius plane to Minsk in order to arrest an opposition journalist on board.

Moscow last week said the cancellation of several European flights to Moscow was down to “technical reasons”.

Eurocontrol, which coordinates air traffic control in the EU, said flights between Europe and Russia “have permission to use defined air corridors.

“If one company changes these routes, there has to be prior agreement between the company concerned and Russia.”

In this article:

You may also like:

Business

Canada Post malware cascades with force through interconnected services

Canada Post has been hit by a cyberattack, with emails trying to fool people into clicking links about fictious deliveries.

22 hours ago
Jay Allen Jay Allen

Entertainment

Country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan are engaged

Congratulations are in order for country artists Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan. The couple announced that they are engaged on their social media pages....

21 hours ago
Florida's iconic manatees are dying at unprecedented rates as algae blooms get worse Florida's iconic manatees are dying at unprecedented rates as algae blooms get worse

Tech & Science

Florida’s iconic manatees are dying at unprecedented rates as algae blooms get worse

Florida’s iconic manatees are in danger. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said last week.

6 hours ago
US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

Business

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

The US government is suspending for six months any punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations.

6 hours ago