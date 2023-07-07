Connect with us

Germany and Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in

Germany and Austria issued heat warnings on Friday, with temperatures expected to surpass 35 degrees C (95 degrees F) this weekend.
The German government is warning the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women, and parents with young children to seek out cool places as sharply increasing temperatures are expected over the next several days.

The country’s weather agency, DWD, predicted the mercury could rise to 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) with high humidity particularly in the west of the country Saturday. The heat will spread eastward by Sunday, reaching highs of 37C (99F), it said, according to the Associated Press.

In Austria, temperatures are expected to reach 35 C on Monday, and the government is advertising a free hotline for people to get tips on how to cope with the heat.

The Washington Post is reporting that in the southern state of Carinthia, a heat protection plan has been activated for more than 900 care homes, hospitals, and other sites to identify people who might be particularly vulnerable to high temperatures.

The year 2023 has been one of almost constant heatwaves for Europe, beginning on January 1, 2023, when at least eight countries recorded their warmest January day ever, according to CNN News.

Each year, thousands of people across Europe die during heat waves, a problem that experts say will only increase due to climate change. And this past week has already seen three days where the planet sweltered to the unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping.

Carinthia’s top health official, Beate Prettner, said it’s not just humans who need to be protected from the heat.

“Provide your four-legged friends with enough water, make sure they have a place in the shade, and don’t underestimate the risk of leaving animals in a car,” she said. “A few minutes can already have dramatic consequences.”

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

