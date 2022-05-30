Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Germany agrees $107 bn fund to modernise military in face of Russia threat

Published

Germany has agreed to send tanks to Kyiv but its own military is in need of updated equipment
Germany has agreed to send tanks to Kyiv but its own military is in need of updated equipment - Copyright BUNDESWEHR/AFP/File Michael MANDT
Germany has agreed to send tanks to Kyiv but its own military is in need of updated equipment - Copyright BUNDESWEHR/AFP/File Michael MANDT

Germany’s government and conservative opposition have agreed a deal that will release 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernise the army in the face of the Russian threat.

An agreement was reached late Sunday to create a special fund for military procurement that will also allow Berlin to achieve NATO’s target of spending two percent of GDP on defence.

The deal, which involves amending budgetary rules in the national constitution, was struck after weeks of difficult negotiations between the parties in the governing coalition and the conservatives of former chancellor Angela Merkel, representatives of these groups told AFP.

Three days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged a special budget of 100 billion euros to rearm the German military and modernise its outdated equipment over the next few years.

But critics have since accused Scholz of timidity in his support for Kyiv and failing to take enough concrete action in terms of arms deliveries.

The agreement will allow Berlin to achieve NATO’s target of spending 2.0 percent of GDP on defence “on average over several years”, according to the text of the agreement obtained by AFP.

The exceptional fund will be financed by additional debt.

For that it was necessary to circumvent the “debt brake” rule enshrined in the constitution, which caps government borrowing.

This was why the government needed the support of the conservative opposition to muster the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to pass the constitutional amendment.

The 100 billion euros will be paid into a special fund outside the national budget.

Release of the funds for the military is a major reversal for Germany, which in recent years has dragged its feet on complying with its NATO spending commitments, drawing criticism from Washington in particular.

Since the end of the Cold War, Germany has significantly reduced the size of its army, from around 500,000 in 1990 to just 200,000 today.

Fewer than 30 percent of German naval ships were “fully operational” according to a report published December on the state of the military. Many of the country’s fighter aircraft are unfit to fly.

But the invasion of Ukraine has jolted into action a country steeped in pacifism since the horrors of the Nazi era.

In this article:allemagne, Budget, conflit, constitution, défense, gouvernement, Industrie, otan, Rusie, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK

World

Cost-of-living crisis forces more Brits to foodbanks

Soaring inflation, energy and food prices have seen a surge in users at foodbanks across the UK - Copyright AFP OLI SCARFFJoe JACKSONOn an...

24 hours ago
Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas Ukraine says it is doing 'everything' to defend Donbas

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's President Zelensky visits the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to Kharkiv region.

1 hour ago
A week of Russian advances across Ukraine's eastern front have left a trail of destruction in towns like Bakhmut and Soledar A week of Russian advances across Ukraine's eastern front have left a trail of destruction in towns like Bakhmut and Soledar

World

Market day on Ukraine front charts Russia’s advance

The Russians have crept up to Ukraine's historic salt mining centre in a pincer movement that threatens to ensnare some of its toughest troops.

18 hours ago
Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance Nepal's aviation industry has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance

World

Nepal flight missing with 22 on board

A passenger plane with 22 people on board went missing in Nepal on Sunday.

18 hours ago