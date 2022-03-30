Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Germany activates natural gas emergency supply plan

Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage natural gas supplies on Wednesday.

Published

Liquified natural gas carrier. Source - kees torn (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Liquified natural gas carrier. Source - kees torn (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Germany began preparing for eventual shortages of natural gas on Wednesday, as the country’s economy minister pointed to growing concerns that Russia could cut off deliveries unless payments on existing contracts were made in rubles.

The German government implemented the first step, or “early warning stage” of the emergency plan on Wednesday which involves setting up a crisis team of representatives from the federal and state governments, regulators, and private industry, said Robert Habeck, the economy minister, and vice-chancellor.

The New York Times is reporting the move illustrates the risk to European countries that rely on Russian oil and gas – even as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on.

On Monday, energy ministers from the Group of 7 nations rejected a demand by Russia that the country is paid for its supplies in rubles, reported Digital Journal. Many European energy companies have said payment in rubles would require a renegotiation of long-term contracts.

And as the G7 group points out, demanding payment in rubles is a clear breach of the contracts, rendering them null and void, reports whec.com.

Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation”, says the Western measures amount to “economic war.”

Reuters is reporting that on Wednesday, Russia’s most senior lawmaker said Russia could widen the demand for ruble payments to other commodities including oil, grain, fertilizers, coal, and metals, raising the risk of recession in Europe and the United States.

Russia is planning to make public its plans on demanding payment in rubles on Thursday. But regardless of the announcement, Germany’s unprecedented move is a sure sign that European countries are preparing for the gas to be cut off. Italy and Latvia have already activated warnings.

The Russian threat is serious since the EU imports 90 percent of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes, and supply industry, with Russia supplying close to 40 percent of the bloc’s gas.

In this article:first stage, Germany, natural gas emergency plan, Russia demands payment in rubles, shortages of natural gas
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Ukraine’s military Internet provider brought down by cyberattack

Ukraine's national telecoms operator Ukrtelecom has been rocked by a cyberattack.

18 hours ago
Zelensky said the strike had killed seven people and wounded 22 others Zelensky said the strike had killed seven people and wounded 22 others

World

‘Revenge’: Russia strikes break eery quiet in battered Mykolaiv

Russian rocket strike ripped a gaping hole through local government building, killing seven people.

18 hours ago
Workers prepare bread at a bakery in the war-torn Yemeni capital Sanaa Workers prepare bread at a bakery in the war-torn Yemeni capital Sanaa

World

Muslims face frugal Ramadan as Ukraine war drives up food prices

"High prices affect and spoil the spirit of Ramadan," said Sabah Fatoum, a resident of the Israeli-blockaded Gaza strip.

9 hours ago
Lidiia Zhgyr has found herself on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship Lidiia Zhgyr has found herself on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship

World

‘I won’t stop talking’: Ukrainians in China fight disinformation

Ukrainians in China have found themselves on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias.

13 hours ago