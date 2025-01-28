Connect with us

German, Danish leaders meet after Trump Greenland warnings

AFP

Published

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met on Tuesday in a show of unity after US President Donald Trump again stressed his designs on Greenland.

Trump has signalled his desire for the Arctic island, which is believed to hold large untapped mineral and oil reserves, to become part of the United States.

Neither Scholz not Frederiksen directly mentioned Trump or the autonomous Danish territory during their comments to media in Berlin.

But Scholz, after speaking about Russia’s war in Ukraine, stressed that “borders must not be moved by force” and added the English-language phrase: “To whom it may concern.”

The chancellor said “the times we live in are challenging” and require a strong Europe and NATO, also stressing that “Denmark and Germany are strong partners and close friends”.

“We view the world in a very similar way,” he said. 

“We know the importance of security policy in these times and the value that the European Union has for us.”

Frederiksen said: “Europe, our continent, is based on the idea that cooperation rather than confrontation will lead to peace, progress and prosperity — and let us honour that idea.”

Trump has talked about a possible Greenland deal for years and told reporters on Saturday he believed the US would “get Greenland”, which he has insisted his country needs for “international security”.

The island lies between the United States and Europe, a region of increasing strategic value as the melting of Arctic sea ice opens up new shipping routes.

Nordic leaders met at the weekend and reiterated their unity on defence issues, Denmark’s prime minister said earlier, adding that they all “shared the gravity of the situation”.

Scholz added on the Ukraine war that Europe and the United States were in agreement that the nearly three-year-old conflict must end — but not on Moscow’s terms.

“We agree with our partners in Washington that this war must end — but not in a dictated peace,” Scholz said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “must be clear that he is sending his soldiers into a senseless battle”.

