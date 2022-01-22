Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Published

Friedrich Merz, the only candidate standing for chairman of the Christian Democrats, won the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress
Friedrich Merz, the only candidate standing for chairman of the Christian Democrats, won the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA
Friedrich Merz, the only candidate standing for chairman of the Christian Democrats, won the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMA

Germany’s centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority.

Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years.

Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself “deeply moved” to see the extent of their support.

The CDU are licking their wounds after a defeat to Scholz’s Social Democrats in September elections which saw Merz’s predecessor Armin Laschet lead the party to the worst showing in its history.

“We must be a strong opposition,” said Merz as he targeted success in a slew of elections to regional assemblies slated this year.

He also took aim at Scholz, claiming the new chancellor should take a harder line both on Russia’s ambitions in Ukraine and on making vaccination against Covid-19 obligatory.

The new CDU helmsman is a long-time opponent of Merkel, their rivalry dating back 20 years to when the former chancellor removed him from the strategically key post of chairman of the parliamentary party.

In 2009, Merz stepped away from politics to move into finance, becoming a multimillionaire, also taking on several influential roles within large companies — he was notably an investment manager with Blackrock.

He also worked as a commercial lawyer.

The married Catholic father of three, who first entered parliament in 1994, owns two aeroplanes and pilots one himself.

In this article:Germany, Merz, Opposition, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Intel reveals plans for new $20 billion chip manufacturing factory in Ohio

Intel’s newest factory, Fab 42, became fully operational in 2020 on the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. Fab 42 produces microprocessors using the...

21 hours ago
Republican leaders blame stimulus for rising US inflation Republican leaders blame stimulus for rising US inflation

World

Mitch McConnell implies we have two voting groups – Americans and Black Americans

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing fierce criticism for comments to a question about the concerns of voters of color.

21 hours ago

Life

Some European countries looking at new COVID-19 strategy – Accepting the virus

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, during the telematic press conference called after the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 17,...

15 hours ago
Some 447,800 people visited the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in 2021, a figure reduced by the pandemic and far lower than the usual 1.5 million per year Some 447,800 people visited the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in 2021, a figure reduced by the pandemic and far lower than the usual 1.5 million per year

World

Rains cause flood damage in Peru’s Machu Picchu

Strong rains in the town of Machu Picchu, next to the Inca citadel with the same name that is a major tourist draw, washed...

18 hours ago