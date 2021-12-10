Connect with us

Georgia’s Perdue joins Trump’s lawsuit claiming election fraud in 2020

Republican David Perdue has now joined a lawsuit seeking to prove he and former President Trump were cheated out of election victories.

Published

President Donald J. Trump, Senator Tom Cotton, and Senator David Perdue, August 2, 2017 (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Source - The White House from Washington, DC
Days after announcing his candidacy for governor of Georgia, Republican David Perdue has now joined a lawsuit seeking to prove he and former President Donald Trump were cheated out of election victories.

The suit claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, although investigators rebutted the same claims previously.

Basically, this latest attempt to tie himself tightly to Donald Trump’s coattails just amplifies his remarks made to Axios and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he wouldn’t have certified Georgia’s 2020 results if he had been governor then, unlike Kemp.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Governor Kemp for not bowing to his requests to say the election count was tainted. After inviting Perdue to run, Trump endorsed Perdue on Monday, saying Kemp has been “very weak” on “election integrity.”

The lawsuit could further Perdue’s effort to sew up the votes of Trump backers who believe the election was stolen as he tries to come back from his Senate election loss, saying that’s how he’ll unify the Republican Party and beat Kemp in the primary and then Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Fulton County voter Elizabeth Grace Lennon and Perdue are seeking to examine paper ballots and other ballot materials in Fulton County in the state court lawsuit, saying that will prove the fraud. 

“David Perdue is so concerned about election fraud that he waited a year to file a lawsuit that conveniently coincided with his disastrous campaign launch,” said Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall. “Keep in mind that lawsuit after lawsuit regarding the 2020 election was dismissed in part because Perdue declined to be listed as a plaintiff.”

Hopefully, voters will keep in mind that it was Donald Trump who contributed to Republicans losing two Senate runoffs in Georgia in 2020 — after he picked fights with GOP elected officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, who confirmed Trump’s defeat in the state.

“I want to use my position and legal standing to shine a light on what I know were serious violations of Georgia law in the Fulton absentee ballot tabulation,” Perdue said in a statement released by lawyers, according to the Associated Press. “We are asking a judge to consider the evidence after our forensic examination of the absentee ballots is completed and hold those persons responsible who engaged in this wrongful conduct.” 

