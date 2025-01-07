Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Georgians hold anti-government protest on Orthodox Christmas

AFP

Published

Georgians celebrated Orthodox Christmas Eve mass in central Tbilisi
Georgians celebrated Orthodox Christmas Eve mass in central Tbilisi - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE
Georgians celebrated Orthodox Christmas Eve mass in central Tbilisi - Copyright AFP JUNG YEON-JE

Thousands of Georgians marched through the streets of Tbilisi late on Monday on Orthodox Christmas Eve, gathering in front of parliament for a 40th day of anti-government demonstrations.  

Mass protests have shaken the Caucasus country since November 28, when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the government would not pursue the launch of European Union membership talks until 2028.

On Monday evening, protesters, some carrying Georgian and EU flags, came together to celebrate Orthodox Christmas at a church opposite the parliament building in the centre of Tbilisi.

Most Georgians are Orthodox Christians and the Church celebrates Christmas Day on January 7 according to the old Julian calendar.

Protesters chanted “Georgia!” and repeated demands for the release of detained demonstrators and for a fresh general election.

The governing Georgian Dream party won an October vote that the opposition has denounced as rigged. 

“For Christmas, I pray that all political prisoners held by the government for expressing their opinions will soon be released,” said 56-year-old protester, Irina Sartania.

Marchers set off from five different Orthodox churches in Tbilisi and converged at the central church, where they were joined by more demonstrators.  

Pro-European former president Salome Zurabishvili, who repeatedly clashed with Georgian Dream during her tenure, joined them.

“We must guide this country back to its proper direction. We cannot fail to win,” Zurabishvili told AFP. 

She was elected head of state by popular vote in 2018.

Her term ended on December 29, when Georgian Dream loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili, a right-wing ex-footballer, was inaugurated as the next figurehead president following a controversial selection process.

Although Zurabishvili has departed the presidential palace, she insists she is the country’s “only legitimate leader” amid the political crisis.

The Georgia Dream government faces accusations of an authoritarian, pro-Russian shift that has undermined Georgia’s EU bid, a goal enshrined in the constitution and supported by 80 percent of the population.

In this article:Christmas, Georgia, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place each January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products

Tech & Science

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

17 hours ago
Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4 percent fewer than in the previous year

Business

‘Lost year’: Germany electric car sales go into reverse

Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Harnessing AI to improve radiological diagnostic accuracy

Some recent advances in medical artificial intelligence have demonstrated how AI enhances radiologist accuracy, speeds diagnoses, and improves patient outcomes.

7 hours ago
Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation Awaiting the return of Donald Trump to the White House, Wall Street traders were digesting a big jump in bitcoin and a smaller one in inflation

Business

Most Asian markets cautiously higher as traders eye Trump 2.0

Asian markets started the first full week of 2025 on a positive but cautious note.

17 hours ago