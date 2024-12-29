Georgia set to inaugurate disputed president amid political crisis

Mikheil Kavelashvili's inauguration is expected to further escalate the political crisis which has seen mass pro-EU demonstrations - Copyright AFP Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE

Irakli METREVELI

Georgia is set to inaugurate on Sunday a ruling party loyalist as president, after his election was declared “illegitimate” by the outgoing leader and the pro-Western opposition.

Former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili’s inauguration is expected to further escalate the political crisis which has seen mass pro-EU demonstrations.

The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since October’s disputed parliamentary elections and the government’s decision to shelve European Union accession talks.

Thousands have taken to the streets daily for a month, accusing the increasingly repressive government of derailing Tbilisi’s European Union bid, with a fresh rally planned outside parliament during Kavelashvili’s inauguration.

For the first time in Georgia’s history, the swearing-in ceremony will be held behind closed doors in the parliamentary chamber.

On December 14, an electoral college controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party installed the far-right ex-Manchester City striker as the country’s next figurehead leader.

But outgoing President Salome Zurabishvili, whose mandate ends with the new leader’s inauguration, has vowed to not step down until the government announces fresh parliamentary elections.

Opposition parties have refused to enter the newly elected parliament, while Zurabishvili has declared the legislature, the government and president-elect “illegitimate”.

Addressing tens of thousands of protesters last Sunday, she said that a re-run of the “illegitimate” election would be the “formula to resolve such a crisis”.

– ‘Many years of imprisonment’ –

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement on November 28 that Tbilisi would not seek the opening of EU accession talks until 2028 triggered a month of daily mass protests which are still ongoing.

It remains unclear how Georgian Dream would react if Zurabishvili refuses to leave the presidential palace.

She is hugely popular among protesters who see her as a beacon of Georgia’s European aspirations.

Many have vowed to defend her against any attempted eviction from office.

Kobakhidze said Zurabishvili’s failure to vacate the Orbeliani Palace “would constitute a criminal offence punishable by many years of imprisonment”.

Mirroring language reminiscent of that used by the Kremlin about its political opponents, Kobakhidze has described protesters as “violent groups” controlled by a “liberal fascist” opposition and ruled out calling fresh elections.

In the first 10 days of protests, riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators — some of whom threw fireworks and stones.

The interior ministry reported more than 400 arrests, while the country’s top human rights official, ombudsman Levan Ioseliani and Amnesty International have accused security forces of “torturing” those detained.

– Pro-Russian tilt –

The reported police brutality has drawn growing international condemnation, with Washington and several European countries imposing visa bans on Georgian Dream officials.

On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on Georgia’s former prime minister and the honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, saying he undermined the country’s democratic future for Russia’s benefit.

Oligarch Ivanishvili, Georgia’s richest man, is widely regarded as the de facto leader of Georgia, despite holding no official position.

Last week, the United States and Britain slapped sanctions on Georgia’s interior minister and other senior officials over a clampdown on pro-Western demonstrators.

Constitutional law experts — including one author of Georgia’s constitution, Vakhtang Khmaladze — have also said the new parliament, government and president-elect are “illegitimate”.

That is because a court ruling on Zurabishvili’s bid to get parliamentary poll results annulled was still pending at the time the chamber convened. The court eventually ruled the case inadmissible.

Tensions have ratcheted higher in Georgia since 2022, driven by the ruling party’s shift from its initially liberal, pro-Western agenda to what critics have denounced as an ultra-conservative pro-Russian tilt.

That has led Brussels to freeze Georgia’s EU accession process.