Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Georgia pro-EU protesters ‘standing firm’, president says

AFP

Published

Fireworks shot by protesters exploding near police in Tbilisi early on December 2, 2024
Fireworks shot by protesters exploding near police in Tbilisi early on December 2, 2024 - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN
Fireworks shot by protesters exploding near police in Tbilisi early on December 2, 2024 - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN
Léa DAUPLE

Georgia’s president said Monday that mass pro-EU protests involving tens of thousands of people showed no sign of stopping after police fired water cannon and tear gas on a fourth night of demonstrations.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October 26 parliamentary elections that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent. 

“Another powerful night of Georgians standing firm to defend their constitution and their European choice,” pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili posted on X on Monday.

“The determination in the streets shows no signs of stopping!” she wrote.

The turmoil deepened after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Thursday that Georgia was shelving accession talks with the European Union until 2028, sparking a wave of protests in the capital, Tbilisi, and other cities. 

Kobakhidze further angered protesters Sunday by ruling out new parliamentary elections, saying “the formation of the new government based on the October 26 parliamentary elections has been completed”.

The opposition is boycotting the new parliament, and Zurabishvili has asked the constitutional court to annul the election result, declaring the new legislature and government “illegitimate”.

Critics accuse Georgian Dream, in power for more than a decade, of having steered the country away from the European Union in recent years and of moving closer to Russia, an accusation it denies.

On Sunday evening, tens of thousands rallied outside parliament waving European and Georgian flags, AFP reporters saw.

Some demonstrators threw fireworks and stones at riot police, while others banged on the metal door blocking parliament’s entrance or built barricades from dustbins and set them ablaze.

“Georgian Dream… is a (pro-) Russian government, and they must go,” demonstrator Alexander Diasamidze, a 32-year-old bartender, told AFP.

Police fired water cannon but were unable to disperse the crowds.

Later during the night riot police moved in using tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds.

The interior ministry said around 150 demonstrators had been arrested in the latest protest wave, while the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association put the number at 200.

Police in some instances have chased protesters through the streets, beating them and firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

– ‘Systematic beatings’ –

Zurabishvili said Monday that those detained by police “have been subjected to systematic beatings between arrest and transport to already overcrowded detention facilities”.

The “majority of the arrested protesters have injuries to their heads and faces, broken face bones, eye sockets, open wounds,” she said.

The leader of the opposition United National Movement party, Levan Khabeishvili, told journalists that he was attacked by around 15 masked police officers attempting to detain him, but said he had managed to escape with the help of protesters.

The interior ministry said Monday that 21 police officers were injured.

Georgia’s Public Broadcaster (GPB), widely accused of acting as a propaganda tool for the ruling party, on Sunday conceded to the protesters’ demand to grant Zurabishvili airtime, which it had previously denied her.

Earlier last week, Georgian Dream nominated a far-right former football international, Mikheil Kavelashvili, to replace her in the largely ceremonial post of president.

But Zurabishvili told AFP in an exclusive interview on Saturday that she would not step down until the parliamentary elections are redone.

Brussels has not recognised the outcome of the October elections, and demanded an investigation into “serious electoral irregularities”.

The European Parliament has called for a re-run and for sanctions against top Georgian officials, including Kobakhidze.

Constitutional law experts have questioned the legitimacy of the new parliament, citing the fact it approved its own credentials in violation of a requirement to await a court ruling on Zurabishvili’s bid to annul the election results.

Hundreds of public servants, including from the ministries of foreign affairs, defence and education, as well as a number of judges, issued joint statements protesting Kobakhidze’s decision to postpone EU accession talks.

More than 200 Georgian diplomats criticised the move as contradicting the constitution and leading the country “into international isolation”.

A number of Georgia’s ambassadors resigned, while around 100 schools and universities suspended academic activities in protest. 

In this article:Demonstration, Georgia, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film "Home Sweet Christmas," which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.

17 hours ago
People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali

World

Indigenous groups call for health protections in plastic deal

Pamela Miller, executive director of the NGO Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) warned of a "public health crisis."

14 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The Australian social media ban isn’t cosmetic. What about your own kids?

Meanwhile, world, what are you doing about protecting your kids?

9 hours ago
VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China

Business

VW’s German workers to strike from Monday

Workers at German factories for carmaker Volkswagen are to go on strike from Monday over plans to cut thousands of jobs.

20 hours ago