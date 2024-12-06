Georgia police fire tear gas, water cannons at pro-EU protesters

Georgia has been engulfed in turmoil since the ruling party declared victory in a disputed election - Copyright AFP KAREN MINASYAN

Irakli METREVELI, Umberto BACCHI

Police in Georgia on Saturday fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse pro-EU protesters rallying for a ninth consecutive day against the prime minister’s decision to shelve talks on joining the bloc.

The Caucasus nation has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party declared that it had won a disputed October 26 election.

The party’s critics have accused it of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia.

Thousands of defiant pro-EU protesters in Georgia rallied Friday after the prime minister claimed victory in a “battle” against the opposition.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets since the election to protest against alleged electoral fraud.

Fresh rallies took place across the country after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced last week that Georgia would not hold talks on European Union membership until 2028.

Police have fired tear gas and water cannon against pro-EU protests in Tbilisi and hundreds of arrests have been made, triggering outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.

France, Germany and Poland condemned what they called the government’s “disproportionate” use of force against protesters and opposition leaders in a joint statement Friday.

– ‘Save my country’ –

On Saturday, riot police moved in with water cannon to disperse the rally outside the parliament building, making arrests as the crowd retreated a few metres (yards), an AFP reporter witnessed.

Tear gas was later deployed and groups of protesters reportedly spread across the city, blocking traffic along the capital’s key thoroughfare.

Georgia’s rights ombudsman, Levan Ioseliani, said police “had no legal grounds for the dispersal of peaceful rally.”

He called on the interior ministry “to immediately halt the dispersal of the protest, cease the detention of participants, and refrain from using special measures, ensuring that protesters can continue their demonstration peacefully.”

Thousands blocked the street outside parliament on Friday, with some blowing whistles and others setting off firecrackers.

“People will continue the protest,” said one demonstrator, 23-year-old Giorgi, wearing a Georgian flag and a back scarf pulled over his nose.

“They’re patient, I will be here for the rest of my life if it is necessary to save my country.”

Separate protests were held outside Georgia’s public broadcaster — accused of being a government propaganda tool — as well as the education ministry and the country’s tourism administration offices.

– ‘Form of resistance’ –

Thousands have also staged anti-government rallies in the second city of Batumi on the Black Sea coast.

On Friday, a court in Tbilisi put a 19-year-old youth activist in pre-trial detention on charges of “organising, leading, and participating in group violence”.

Zviad Tsetskhladze told the judge “the rule of law has been crushed.

“Our actions are a form of resistance, aimed at preserving the rule of law, defending democracy, and protecting the rights of every individual.”

The prime minister on Friday praised his security forces for “successfully neutralising the protesters’ capacity for violence”.

“We have won an important battle against liberal fascism in our country,” he told a news conference, using language reminiscent of how the Kremlin in Russia targets its political opponents.

“But the fight is not over. Liberal fascism in Georgia must be defeated entirely,” Kobakhidze said.

With both sides ruling out a compromise, there appeared to be no clear route out of the crisis.

The leader of the opposition Lelo party, Mamuka Khazaradze, said the government “has resorted to arresting young activists and political opponents out of fear of relentless public protests and growing civil disobedience by public servants.”

– Arrests of opposition –

Masked officers have raided several opposition party offices and arrested opposition leaders earlier this week, while around 300 people have been detained at rallies.

On Friday Nika Gvaramia, leader of the opposition Akhali party, was sentenced to 12 days in prison. Alexandre Elisashvili, leader of the Strong Georgia opposition group, was remanded in custody for two months of pretrial detention.

More trouble is expected after December 14, when Georgian Dream lawmakers elect a loyalist to succeed pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili. She has vowed not to step down until the parliamentary polls are re-run.

Local media has also reported protests across the country, including in the cities of Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Rustavi and Telavi.

Critics of Georgian Dream are enraged by what they call its betrayal of Tbilisi’s bid for EU membership, enshrined in the constitution and supported by around 80 percent of the population.

Several ambassadors, a deputy foreign minister, and other officials have resigned over the suspension of EU talks.

Georgian Dream, in power for more than a decade, has advanced controversial legislation in recent years, targeting civil society and independent media and curbing LGBTQ rights.

Brussels warned such policies were incompatible with EU membership, while domestic critics accuse the government of copying Russia’s playbook.

Rights ombudsman Ioseliani has accused the police of “torture” against those arrested.