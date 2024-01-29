Connect with us

Georgia PM Irakli Garibashvili quits ahead of elections

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili resigned on Monday saying he would become chairman of the ruling party going into parliamentary elections in October.

The conservative-leaning Garibashvili, 41, had been prime minister since February 2021. His announcement came a month after the political comeback of his close ally the powerful oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

“Today, I am leaving the post of prime minister,” Garibashvili, who was previously prime minister from 2013-2015, said in a televised statement, adding that he would become the Georgian Dream chairman after the party congress on February 1.

“Georgian Dream must prepare for a convincing victory in the October parliamentary elections,” he said. “I thank Bidzina Ivanishvili for his support.”

The pro-government Imedi TV said Garibashvili is to be replaced by the current party chief and Ivanishvili’s lieutenant Irakli Kobakhidze.

Ivanishvili, the country’s richest man, is widely seen as the man in charge in Georgia despite having had no official political role until recently.

In December, he took the post of the ruling Georgian Dream party’s honorary chairman and analysts have suggested his return foreshadows imminent political changes.

Curtailing the power of oligarchs was among several requirements demanded by the European Union for Georgia to progress on its European integration path.

