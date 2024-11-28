Georgia delays EU bid until 2028 amid post-election crisis

Georgian opposition supporters have protested against the results of last month's parliamentary elections - Copyright AFP Tetiana DZHAFAROVA

Irakli METREVELI

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Thursday that while Tbilisi remains committed to its goal of European Union membership, it will not pursue accession until 2028, accusing Brussels of “blackmail”.

The announcement came hours after the European Parliament adopted a non-binding resolution rejecting the results of Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections due to “significant irregularities”.

The resolution called for new elections to be held within a year under international supervision and for sanctions to be imposed on top Georgian officials, including Kobakhidze.

Accusing the European Parliament and “some European politicians” of “blackmail,” Kobakhidze said: “We have decided not to bring up the issue of joining the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028.”

But he pledged to continue implementing the necessary reforms, asserting that “by 2028, Georgia will be more prepared than any other candidate country to open accession talks with Brussels and become a member state in 2030.”

The former Soviet country officially gained EU candidate status in December 2023.

But Brussels has effectively frozen Georgia’s accession process until Tbilisi takes concrete steps to address its democratic backsliding.

Opposition lawmakers are boycotting the country’s new parliament, alleging fraud in the October polls, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party held onto its majority.

Pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili — at loggerheads with Georgian Dream — has declared the ballot “unconstitutional” and is seeking to annul the election results through the Constitutional Court.

Following Kobakhidze’s statement, Zurabishvili has announced an “emergency meeting” with foreign diplomats, her office said.

– ‘Existential crisis’ –

On Thursday, Georgian Dream MPs voted unanimously for Kobakhidze to continue as prime minister.

But constitutional law experts have said that any decisions made by the new parliament are invalid, because it approved its own credentials in violation of a legal requirement to await a court ruling on Zurabishvili’s bid to annul the election results.

One of the authors of Georgia’s constitution, Vakhtang Khmaladze, said: “From the legal point of view, a head of government approved by an illegitimate parliament is equally illegitimate.”

“With democratic state institutions no more, Georgia’s statehood faces an existential crisis,” he told AFP.

Georgian Dream — which has been accused of democratic backsliding and moving Tbilisi away from Europe and closer to Moscow — denies allegations of electoral fraud.

The party’s nomination of Kobakhidze for prime minister in February had raised eyebrows in the West over his claims that European countries and the United States were trying to drag Georgia into the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing lawmakers ahead of Thursday’s vote, Kobakhidze presented his cabinet’s new programme, entitled “With peace, dignity, prosperity, towards the European Union.”

“Our goal is to achieve EU membership by 2030,” he said, adding: “It is also crucial for the EU to respect our national interests and traditional values.”

– ‘Large-scale fraud’ –

A lawyer and university professor, Kobakhidze, 46, served as parliamentary speaker between 2016 and 2019 and as vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe rights watchdog from 2020 to 2022.

He is seen as a loyal ally of powerful oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is Georgian Dream’s honorary chairman.

Ivanishvili, Georgia’s richest man, holds no official government position but is widely believed to pull the strings of power.

After the October vote, a group of Georgia’s leading election monitors said they had evidence of a “complex scheme of large-scale electoral fraud” that swayed results in favour of Georgian Dream.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to protest the alleged fraud.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week “the election will have to be investigated” and announced Brussels was sending a delegation to Georgia.

Brussels had warned Tbilisi that the conduct of the election would be decisive for its prospects of joining the bloc.

The goal of EU membership is enshrined in Georgia’s constitution and — according to opinion polls — supported by 80 percent of the country’s population.