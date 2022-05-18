GE unveils 3-MW Sierra turbine model for North America

A powerful new turbine called Sierra, from GE Renewable Energy, could help define the future of wind energy in North America. Source - GE Brief

GE Renewable Energy has launched its newest onshore wind turbine platform, called Sierra, designed for the North American market.

The turbine has some revolutionary features and can generate between 3 and 3.4 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply the equivalent of more than 3,000 U.S. homes, according to the GE Brief. The turbine features a 140-meter rotor and is offered with a variety of hub heights.

Sierra also includes GE’s two-piece blade, designed to improve logistics, installation, and serviceability. And ReNews is reporting that GE said it has currently received more than 1GW of orders for the turbine platform.

Each of the three blades that make up its 140-meter (460-foot) rotor, which is twice the length of a Boeing 747, can be shipped in two parts, making turns and transportation of the blades easier.

GE launched the Sierra platform with two prototypes, one in Lubbock, Texas, and one in Kamataka, India. Both prototypes have had over one year of a successful run time.

GE onshore wind business chief executive Pat Byrne said: “We are absolutely delighted to introduce our Sierra platform to the North America onshore wind industry – the most tested and validated turbine in GE’s history.

“This is a turbine that was designed specifically for the future needs and unique challenges of the region, taking into account significant feedback and insights from our customers and wind farm developers.

And here is another great piece of information. According to GE, Sierra turbines will be manufactured at GE’s Pensacola, Florida, manufacturing facility, with a significant portion of its components manufactured in North America.

The 68.7-meter two-piece blades are manufactured by both LM Wind Power and TPI, enabling improved transportation logistics, installation, and serviceability/upgrades, GE said.