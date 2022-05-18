Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

GE unveils 3-MW Sierra turbine model for North America

GE Renewable Energy has launched its newest onshore wind turbine platform, called Sierra.

Published

A powerful new turbine called Sierra, from GE Renewable Energy, could help define the future of wind energy in North America. Source - GE Brief
A powerful new turbine called Sierra, from GE Renewable Energy, could help define the future of wind energy in North America. Source - GE Brief

GE Renewable Energy has launched its newest onshore wind turbine platform, called Sierra, designed for the North American market.

The turbine has some revolutionary features and can generate between 3 and 3.4 megawatts of electricity, enough to supply the equivalent of more than 3,000 U.S. homes, according to the GE Brief. The turbine features a 140-meter rotor and is offered with a variety of hub heights.

Sierra also includes GE’s two-piece blade, designed to improve logistics, installation, and serviceability. And ReNews is reporting that GE said it has currently received more than 1GW of orders for the turbine platform.

 Each of the three blades that make up its 140-meter (460-foot) rotor, which is twice the length of a Boeing 747, can be shipped in two parts, making turns and transportation of the blades easier.

GE launched the Sierra platform with two prototypes, one in Lubbock, Texas, and one in Kamataka, India. Both prototypes have had over one year of a successful run time.

GE onshore wind business chief executive Pat Byrne said: “We are absolutely delighted to introduce our Sierra platform to the North America onshore wind industry – the most tested and validated turbine in GE’s history.

“This is a turbine that was designed specifically for the future needs and unique challenges of the region, taking into account significant feedback and insights from our customers and wind farm developers.

And here is another great piece of information. According to GE, Sierra turbines will be manufactured at GE’s Pensacola, Florida, manufacturing facility, with a significant portion of its components manufactured in North America.

The 68.7-meter two-piece blades are manufactured by both LM Wind Power and TPI, enabling improved transportation logistics, installation, and serviceability/upgrades, GE said.

In this article:a 140-meter rotor, GE Renewable Energy, LM Wind Power, Onshore Wind, Sierra turbine, three blades
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Kenney pitches Alberta’s oilsands as the answer to U.S. energy woes

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney meets with lawmakers in Washington today, to pitch Alberta's oilsands.

20 hours ago
The Cold War-era submarine has become a symbol of Albania's tumultuous communist past The Cold War-era submarine has become a symbol of Albania's tumultuous communist past

World

Albania’s Soviet-era sub awaits its fate, refusing to sink

The Cold War-era submarine has become a symbol of Albania's tumultuous communist past - Copyright Russian Defence Ministry/AFP HandoutBriseida MEMARetired sergeant Neim Shehaj spends...

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: America’s ‘Rust Straitjacket’ — Evaluating the demise of US urban structuring and looking for a way out

You have nothing to lose but something you loathe.

14 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were shot dead US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were shot dead

World

Biden attacks white supremacist ‘poison’ after racist shooting

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit a memorial near a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 people were...

22 hours ago