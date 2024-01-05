Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Gaza has ‘simply become uninhabitable’: UN humanitarian chief

AFP

Published

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says it's "long past time" for the conflict in Gaza to end
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says it's "long past time" for the conflict in Gaza to end - Copyright AFP/File Jean-Guy Python
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths says it's "long past time" for the conflict in Gaza to end - Copyright AFP/File Jean-Guy Python

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths on Friday said Gaza had become “uninhabitable” after relentless bombing by Israeli forces in retaliation for the Hamas militant group’s attack in October.

“Three months since the horrific 7 October attacks, Gaza has become a place of death and despair,” Griffiths said in a statement.

“Gaza has simply become uninhabitable. Its people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence — while the world watches on.

“The humanitarian community has been left with the impossible mission of supporting more than two million people.”

With much of the Gaza Strip already reduced to rubble, air strikes continued through the night in the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah as well as parts of central Gaza, AFP correspondents reported Friday.

The Israeli army said its forces had “struck over 100 targets” across Gaza over the past 24 hours, including military positions, rocket launch sites and weapons depots.

“We continue to demand an immediate end to the war, not just for the people of Gaza and its threatened neighbors, but for the generations to come who will never forget these 90 days of hell and of assaults on the most basic precepts of humanity,” Griffiths said.

“This war should never have started. But it’s long past time for it to end.”

The Hamas assault on October 7 resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel launched a bombardment and ground invasion that have killed at least 22,600 people, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Palestinians, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: If enough states disqualify Trump, he can’t win. …But?

Maybe he could do a book — “The Art of the Unreal.” “The Art of the Appeal,” or “The Art of the Squeal,” perhaps.

1 hour ago
Bowie performed regularly in Paris where he had a cult following Bowie performed regularly in Paris where he had a cult following

Entertainment

‘Rue David Bowie’: Paris to name street after rock icon

Bowie performed regularly in Paris where he had a cult following - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-jeJurgen HeckerThe city of Paris will on Monday name...

4 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R)

World

Haley, DeSantis turn fire on Trump in GOP race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (L) and former Governor from South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley (R) - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-jeHuw GRIFFITHTwo Republicans...

4 hours ago
Elsa the rescue dog helps firefighters search for people in quake-hit Wajima Elsa the rescue dog helps firefighters search for people in quake-hit Wajima

World

Ruin and rescue dogs in quake-ravaged Wajima

Elsa the rescue dog helps firefighters search for people in quake-hit Wajima - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGITomohiro OSAKIJoining soldiers and firefighters in the desperate...

18 hours ago