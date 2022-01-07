Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Galapagos volcano home to endangered lizard erupts

A volcano on a Galapagos island that is home to a species of critically endangered lizard has erupted for the second time in seven years.

Published

Galapagos volcano home to endangered lizard erupts
The Wolf Volcano, the highest on the Galapagos Islands, erupted early Friday - Copyright National Television of Cambodia (TVK)/AFP An Khoun SamAun
The Wolf Volcano, the highest on the Galapagos Islands, erupted early Friday - Copyright National Television of Cambodia (TVK)/AFP An Khoun SamAun

A volcano on a Galapagos island that is home to a species of critically endangered lizard has erupted for the second time in seven years, national park officials said Friday.

The Wolf volcano’s slopes host the pink iguana, only 211 of which were reported to be left on Isabela, the largest island in the Galapagos archipelago, as of last August.

“#Galapagos | Wolf Volcano begins eruptive activity on Isabela Island…” the Galapagos National Park (PNG) said on Twitter, citing staff who witnessed the eruption.

For its part, the Geophysical Institute of Quito said the 1,707-meter (5,600-foot) volcano spewed gas-and-ash clouds as high as 3,800 meters into the air, with lava flows on its southern and southeastern slopes.

The volcano, the highest of the Galapagos, is some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the nearest human settlement.

The PNG did not state whether the iguanas or other animals who live on the island were in imminent danger.

The area also hosts yellow iguanas and the famous Galapagos giant tortoises.

Located in the Pacific some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos Islands are a protected wildlife area and home to unique species of flora and fauna.

The archipelago was made famous by British geologist and naturalist Charles Darwin’s observations on evolution there.

The Wolf volcano last erupted in 2015 after 33 years of inactivity, without affecting local wildlife.

The pink iguanas that inhabit its slopes were identified as a separate species only in 2009, and occupy an area of 25 square kilometers (10 square miles). They are found nowhere else.

Isabela island also hosts four other active volcanos.

In this article:Galapagos, Galapagos island, Galapagos volcano
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Political criminality, January 6, RICO, and recognizing realities or bye-bye America

How can so many actual, hyper-stressed-for-decades bill-paying, bullet-dodging Americans pretend not to know all this?

2 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Aww… Diddums rates go up this year? Market leaves Fantasyland, drops dead, again

After two decades of almost zero Interest Rates for Certified Morons, reality seems to have decided to make a comeback

17 hours ago

Life

Hospitals in the U.S. facing strain amid Omicron surges, staffing shortages

With more than 121,000 people n hospital beds with COVID-19, Omicron's spread has thrown the country's healthcare into disarray.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES in Las Vegas

A jacket equipped with sensors that let wearers feel hugs in virtual reality was among the innovations giving the metaverse a more realistic edge.

4 hours ago