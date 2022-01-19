Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Fury over Hong Kong's mass cull of hamsters and small pets

Hong Kong’s government faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters tested positive for Covid.

Published

Fury over Hong Kong's mass cull of hamsters and small pets
Hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop in Hong Kong tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19 - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG
Hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop in Hong Kong tested positive for the Delta variant of Covid-19 - Copyright AFP Bertha WANG
Holmes CHAN

Hong Kong’s government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for Covid-19.

Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero-Covid” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social-distancing rules.

Their latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs — which authorities on Tuesday said will be culled as a “precautionary measure”.

The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant — now rare in Hong Kong.

Officials dressed in full PPE gear carried red garbage bags marked with biohazard warnings out of the shop on Tuesday night.

Authorities “strongly encouraged” anyone who bought a hamster after December 22 — right before Christmas — to give up their pet for culling.

Animal lovers across Hong Kong reacted with alarm: a Change.org petition garnered more than 23,000 signatures in less than a day, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) denounced the decision.

“The SPCA is shocked and concerned over the recent announcement about the handling of over 2,000 animals,” it said in a statement sent to AFP Wednesday.

“We urge pet owners not to panic or abandon their pets.”

One hamster lovers’ group said it received more than 20 inquiries about whether owners had to give up their furry friends.

Authorities said Tuesday the Covid-positive creatures were believed to be imported from Netherlands.

“Internationally, there is no evidence yet to show pets can transmit the coronavirus to humans, but… we will take precautionary measures against any vector of transmission,” Health secretary Sophia Chan said during a press conference.

About 1,000 animals sold at Little Boss and another 1,000 hamsters in dozens of pet shops across Hong Kong will be culled, authorities said.

The import of small mammals has also been banned.

– ‘No one can take my hamster’ –

One owner — who bought her pet on January 1 — reacted in defiance.

“No one can take my hamster away unless they kill me,” she told local media outlet The Standard on Wednesday.

She pushed back on the government’s mass cull, recalling a recent birthday party attended by officials that resulted in multiple Covid infections and left Hong Kong’s leadership redfaced.

“Will they also kill all infected Covid-19 patients and their close contacts?” the owner demanded.

“If all people who attended the birthday party are culled then I will hand my hamster to the government.”

A grim humour settled on Hong Kong-centric social media accounts, with netizens publishing illustrations of hamsters wearing surgical masks or facing off with the Grim Reaper.

The city’s largest opposition party also waded into the controversy, saying the “indiscriminate killing” policy will only cause “public resentment”.

“If cats, dogs or other animals get infected in the future, will they also be targeted for ‘humane dispatch’?” wrote Felix Chow, the animal rights spokesperson for The Democratic Party, on the group’s official Facebook page.

But the government’s decision has some supporters.

Top microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, also a government advisor, praised the measure as “decisive” and “prudent”.

Some heeded the government’s call to give up their rodents on Wednesday, according to local broadcaster RTHK, with one man saying he agreed with the authorities’ rationale of limiting the virus spread.

When questioned about Hong Kong’s hamster cull, the World Health Organization said some animal species can be infected with the coronavirus, and animals can reinfect humans.

“That risk remains low but it is something that we are constantly looking at,” said the WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove.

In this article:covid19 pandemic, Hong Kong, Pandemic
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

12 hours ago

Business

Crude oil climbs to its highest prices since 2014

Oil prices surge to 7-year high with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. Source - Flcelloguy at...

9 hours ago
US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea

World

US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea

A U.S. court has awarded the family of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after being jailed by Pyongyang, $240,000 seized from a...

23 hours ago

World

China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

China's postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas.

20 hours ago