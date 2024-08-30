Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

From Indonesia to Singapore: Four stages of pope’s trip

AFP

Published

Pope Francis kicks off his tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta
Pope Francis kicks off his tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta - Copyright AFP Tiziana FABI
Pope Francis kicks off his tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta - Copyright AFP Tiziana FABI

Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore over the next fortnight in his most ambitious trip in 11 years leading the worldwide Catholic Church.

Here are the four stages of the 87-year-old’s 12-day tour:

– September 3-6: Indonesia –

The pope kicks off his tour in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia which is the largest Muslim country in the world.

Catholics represent less than three percent of the population — some eight million people — compared to the 87 percent, or 242 million, who are Muslim, Vatican officials say.

A key theme of the visit will be Islamic-Christian dialogue, amid concerns at increasing discrimination and harassment against religious minorities.

The pope will meet with representatives of Indonesia’s six official religions and denominations — Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Confucianism — at Istiqlal Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia. 

On the same day — September 5 — the Argentine pontiff will also preside over mass in a stadium in Jakarta, a megalopolis of about 12 million inhabitants plagued by pollution and threatened by rising sea levels.

Francis becomes the third pope to visit Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,500 islands spanning 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) across three time zones, after Paul VI in 1970 and John Paul II in 1989.

– September 6-9: Papua New Guinea –

Pope Francis begins his trip to Papua New Guinea in the capital Port Moresby.

The vast majority of the population in the multi-ethnic Pacific nation is Christian — most of them Protestant — but indigenous rites persist and more than 800 indigenous languages are spoken.

A former Australian colony of nine million residents visited by John Paul II in 1984 and 1995, PNG is regularly plagued by tribal violence and in January saw deadly riots in the wake of anti-government demonstrations against lower wages.

In a nation hit by deforestation and repeated natural disasters, the pope is expected to renew his calls for protection of the environment.

Francis, who has made spreading the Catholic faith a priority of his papacy, will also fly for a day to Vanimo, a town of 10,000 inhabitants in the far northwest of the island, where he will meet with believers and missionaries. 

– September 9-11: East Timor –

Francis will become the first pope to visit East Timor since it became an independent nation in 2002.

For four centuries it was a Portuguese colony and for 24 years occupied by neighbouring Indonesia.

Some 97 percent of the 1.3 million inhabitants are Catholic, and the prospect of the pope’s visit — which includes meetings with young people — has sparked huge enthusiasm.

But the country — one of the world’s poorest — has also been hit by the global scourge of child abuse by Catholic priests, on which Francis has been outspoken.

In 2020, the Vatican sanctioned Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Belo, who was accused of sexually abusing underage boys in East Timor over a 20-year period.

– September 11-13: Singapore –

Thirty-eight years after a visit by John Paul II, Francis will end his tour with a 48-hour stopover in multi-racial and multi-religious Singapore, a tiny but wealthy city-state with a population around six million.

Known as a key financial centre in Asia, Singapore is home to the majority Chinese community with significant Malay, Indian and Eurasian minorities with the government prioritising building racial harmony since independence in 1965.

However, it is often criticised by rights groups for curtailing freedom of speech, including not allowing protests without permits.

About 19 percent of the population is Christian. Other major religions include Taoism, Islam and Hinduism.

burs-cmk/ar/fg/rsc

In this article:EastTimor, Indonesia, PapuaNewGuinea, Pope, Schedule, Singapore, Vatican
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Brazil judge threatens to suspend X within 24 hours

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge threatened to suspend X, formerly Twitter, if CEO Elon Musk doesn't name a new legal representative.

24 hours ago
Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries

Social Media

Op-Ed: Durov case legal issues could change social media forever

The Telegram case can redefine social media with a sledgehammer.  About time.

16 hours ago
Law enforcement agencies across the world have long argued they need access to encrypted messages to stop criminal activity Law enforcement agencies across the world have long argued they need access to encrypted messages to stop criminal activity

Business

Why Telegram chief’s arrest raises ‘red flags’ for tech bosses

Pavel Durov is accused of "complicity" in running an online platform that allowed illicit transactions, child sex abuse images and other illegal content.

5 hours ago
Japan's blue-chip Nikkei 225 on Thursday finally broke through a record high set just before the country's asset bubble catastrophically burst in the early 1990s Japan's blue-chip Nikkei 225 on Thursday finally broke through a record high set just before the country's asset bubble catastrophically burst in the early 1990s

Business

Tech weighs down Asian markets after Nvidia results

Image: — © AFPA sell-off in tech firms dragged Asian markets down Thursday after investors were left disappointed by earnings from chip titan Nvidia...

24 hours ago