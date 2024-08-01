From Blacksburg to Ethiopia: Veterinary professors tackle food insecurity

Fishermen in Kinmen said there was 'no real impact' from China's two-day military drills - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENG

Researcher Carla Savage from the Department of Population Health Sciences at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine and Global Opportunity Initiative has been visiting Ethiopia in order to forge partnerships, gain insights, and lay the groundwork for global research relating to food security.

The Global Opportunity Initiative, created and led by CALS Global in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, aims to empower the faculty to deepen their global awareness, to form international networks, and to compete for global funding.

Their journey took Savage from the bustling capital of Addis Ababa to the agricultural heartland surrounding the host university, Jimma University. Along the way, she encountered challenges that went far beyond academic theories – she witnessed firsthand the complex interplay of food insecurity, limited resources, and remarkable human resilience.

One key moment came during a visit to an orphanage. “We met this woman who had taken in 17 homeless children,” Savage recollects. “Despite limited means, she was providing them with care, education, and hope.”

This encounter helped to develop a vision: using aquaponics to address nutritional needs and provide valuable skills training.

Aquaponics is a food production system that couples aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as fish, crayfish, snails or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) whereby the nutrient-rich aquaculture water is fed to hydroponically grown plants.

“We can build on this foundation using aquaponics,” Savage said. “The goal is to use local resources with a focus on recycling, repurposing, and reusing materials. It doesn’t have to be extravagant or a multimillion-dollar thing.”

This proposed aquaponics system addresses immediate nutritional needs while simultaneously offering educational opportunities in science, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Wenzel’s public health background and Savage’s aquaculture expertise complemented the expertise of other faculty on the Global Opportunity Initiative team, allowing them to envision holistic solutions.

The trip also enabled cultural exchange. The experience has already begun shaping their approach to teaching and research at Virginia Tech. They envision exchange programs, research partnerships, and opportunities for the veterinary college’s students to gain invaluable global perspectives.

The potential projects identified during the trip span multiple disciplines such as engineers for the aquaponics systems, agricultural experts for crop management, public health professionals for community outreach.